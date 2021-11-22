Like a breath of fresh air into the cold gray winter comes this new H&M collection in collaboration with the actor and activist John boyega. The actor of Star wars tries to make us aware of the need to show off sustainable garments Made with recycled and environmentally friendly materials. In addition, the collection has the right dose of color to brighten up our winter looks.





The long checked coat It costs 199 euros and is made with recycled wool. A garment that seems to come out of the best street style in Milan or Paris.





It looks great combined with both a green sweatshirt and a yellow turtleneck sweater.









The sustainable materials They are replacing other types of fabrics in a way with more quality each time. We love this aubergine faux leather puffer jacket. A unique garment for sale at H&M.





The tie-dye print It’s for winter too, and this pink sweatshirt pairs well with military-style cargo pants. This H&M sweatshirt is priced at 34.99 euros.





We want to continue wearing one of the star trends of the moment: overshirts, with this red-toned plaid shirt for 99 euros.





Although without a doubt, the most striking piece of this sustainable collection from H&M is this jacquard fabric jacket that matches the pants with this floral print in green and pink tones.





Official site | H&M

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.