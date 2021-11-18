A Monster Hunter Rise has been very good collaboration with other video games and Capcom wanted to repeat the play once again. After adding Sir Arthur from Ghosts’ n Goblins Resurrection, this time the game has signed up to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Sonic the hedgehog with a crossover dedicated to SEGA’s blue hedgehog.

Will be the November 26 when this free special event will start that will allow us to unlock an armor that will allow us to modify the appearance of our hunter with some pieces related to Sonic. And it will not be the only thing, because we can also turn our Palico into Sonic and give our Palamute a look based on Tails.

Palico’s armor will even be more special than normal. Mainly because it will seem entirely that Sonic himself is accompanying us from one place to another, but also because he can perform the Spin Dash and even transform into Super Sonic with an animation that will unleash the full power of the seven chaos emeralds.





As if that were not enough, in the couple of missions that will be introduced by this event, theThe classic golden rings from the Sonic saga along with some melodies of these titles, so we could be in front of the most special collaboration that has been carried out to date.

All this in the Nintendo Switch version of Monster hunter rise. For their part, those who want to play these missions on PC will have to wait until the January 12, 2022, the day the game will go on sale through Steam, where it is already available to test a demo.