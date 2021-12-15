However, using certain secret codes you can directly access very curious hidden sections. Among them are those of different types of Christmas movies.

So if you watch a lot of action horror movies, Netflix tries to teach you more of that on the initial screen and when you search, hiding what he thinks you are not interested in .

In case you are not sure what we are talking about, Netflix has a series of codes that take you directly to sections of its catalog that are quite hidden and the algorithm does not usually show.

Once there, it shows you everything it has, without the algorithm interfering by highlighting or hiding certain things.

Quick reminder of how to access codes

At El Output we already explained how to access Netflix’s hidden codes to all its “hidden” movies and series.

As a very quick summary, when you’re on Netflix, your web browser’s address bar says something like this:

www.netflix.com/es/browse/genre/CODIGOCATEGORIA

That CATEGORY CODE appears as a number at the end of the address. As well, if we delete it and put another number or code like the ones we are going to tell you, we access Netflix sections classified by genres, subgenres, eras, etc.

As you are going to see, Netflix has a Christmas themed catalog and, by means of codes, you can access subsections such as: “European Christmas Movies” or “Christmas Movies for Children”.

Let’s see what they are.

The problem with these codes is that they tend to change over time or stop working. In fact, if you go to old Christmas movie codes that you find out there on other websites, we already anticipate that some are obsolete and lead to error.

Don’t worry, here we bring you the updated that do work at the time of writing this, so you can watch all the movies in the Christmas genres you want.

We order them from lowest to highest code number.

1394527 – Christmas movies that, at the same time, are also from romantic gender .

. 1474017 – Christmas Movies for children .

. 1475066 – Christmas movies that are optimistic and leaving a good impression . No melancholy or dramatic surprises.

. No melancholy or dramatic surprises. 1475071 – Movies comedy christmas for the entire family. We are talking about Grinch, A neighbor with few lights, the Shrek movie set around Christmas, things like that.

for the entire family. We are talking about Grinch, A neighbor with few lights, the Shrek movie set around Christmas, things like that. 1476024 – Movies 90’s Christmas (The code works, but nothing appears now in the category within Netflix Spain).

(The code works, but nothing appears now in the category within Netflix Spain). 1527064 – Christmas Movies british (again, the code works, but the category appears empty on Netflix Spain).

(again, the code works, but the category appears empty on Netflix Spain). 1527063 – Christmas Movies european . There are a few things here.

. There are a few things here. 1721544 – Canadian Christmas Movies (again, the subcategory exists, but there are no titles, we imagine there will be a few on Netflix USA and Canada).

As you can see, Netflix hides inside a good handful of movies from the most curious Christmas subgenres. With these updated secret codes you will not miss a single one.