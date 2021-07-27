Just as promised, The Coalition, the internal Microsoft studio responsible for Gears of war, presented his first technical demo using Unreal Engine 5. Epic Games’ next-generation graphics engine had already been shown since the previous year, however, it is the first time that The Coalition has laid its hands on the tool, thus also glimpsing the promising future that awaits video games and the Xbox. Series X.

Like PlayStation, The Coalition developers have worked side by side with Epic Games for Unreal Engine 5 to work perfectly on the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. Obviously, it will be the second that gets the most out of all the technologies that debut with that engine. One of them is Lumen, a global lighting system that works in real time. It is capable of generating diffuse interreflections with infinite bounces.

For its part, Nanite is an Unreal Engine 5 proposal to render millions or billions of polygons. This is reflected in models with an impressive visual quality, something that you will be able to verify yourself in both technical demonstrations. Among the examples to show the potential of this technology, The Coalition created a character with a realistic face. In addition, he wears armor whose level of detail is overwhelming.

According to their data, the body is made up of 130,000 triangles, while the face alone has 31,000. Hair, beard and eyebrows are possible thanks to 3.5 million polygons, a spectacular figure. The top video stage displays 100 million polygons in real time.

The Coalition he claimed that your next project after Gears 5 will use Unreal Engine 5. However, at the moment it is unknown exactly what they are working on. Although it would be normal to think of Gears 6, there are also rumors about his possible interest in creating a new intellectual property. Will these videos be the first look at your new playable proposal? We will find out in the coming years. When it comes to Unreal Engine 5, Epic Games’ idea is to release the final version in late 2021.