The Coalition, the studio in charge of developing Gears of War 6 and another unannounced IP for Xbox, had been telling us about his Unreal Engine 5 demo on Xbox Series X. Today, however, the studio finally has let us see what they had in hand, and we have to say that it is very impressive. The new generation of consoles has just been officially launched. Here we leave you the demo!

The demo comes under the name of «Alpha Point«, And teaches us everything the Xbox Series X can do, the highest caliber console Microsoft has today. In addition to this, the study showed some other videos, one in which they show us how the creation of Alpha Point, and another more aimed at character rendering from Unreal Engine 5 on Xbox Series X.

If you remember one of the first demonstrations of the power of Unreal Engine 5, probably the demo Alpha Point It will sound quite familiar to you. In this demo, The Coalition also shows us a cavernous area, and in it we can see a strange object in the middle of the room. If you want to get the most out of all the videos that The Coalition left us about Alpha Point, We urge you to watch it on a 4K or 1440p monitor, failing that. The quality that the studio has achieved is impressive, and it leaves us wanting to see more of their creations in the future.

The Coalition is using Unreal Engine 5 in all its projects today, the company confirmed this a few months ago. Up to now, we don’t know what the study has up its sleeve, but we know that it is developing Gears of War 6, as well as also an IP We don’t know much about it, but it will be a kind of small experiment that the company will be carrying out to adapt its workflow to the power of Unreal Engine 5.