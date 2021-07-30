The impressive Unreal Engine 5 technical demo on Xbox Series X at the Alpha Point shared by The Coalition it wasn’t fully optimized for next-gen Xbox consoles, and the developer hopes to achieve something more impressive once the new features hit Microsoft’s current-gen consoles. This is at least what a representative of the study has said in a recent interview.

Speaking to IGN, a spokesperson for The Coalition has confirmed that the Unreal Engine 5 technical demo was not fully optimized for Xbox Series X and S hardware, and has listed the features that will bring better visual quality and performance.

Unreal Engine 5 on Xbox Series X | S

With improvements to the Xbox Series shader compiler, the adoption of faster render target formats, and increased use of asynchronous computation and ray tracing to utilize the extra power of the GPU, The Coalition expects higher performance and quality thanks to a better utilization of hardware. The Coalition has also confirmed that hardware variable rate shading optimizations have not yet been added to Unreal Engine 5.

The studio plans to work with Epic on the entire issue of improve Unreal Engine 5 implementation on Xbox Series X | S. The Coalition has said that Xbox-specific advantages are in addition to cross-platform optimizations, and that the studio expects Epic to provide the necessary tools for its implementation before the official launch of UE5 next year.