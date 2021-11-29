Honduran presidential candidate Xiomara Castro, from the Libertad y Refundación party

The National Electoral Council of Honduras (CNE) announced the first preliminary results of the general elections that took place this Sunday in the Central American country. In a first bulletin that compiles only 8,158 presidential records of the 18,293 total, which is equivalent to 44.60%, it shows that so far Xiomara Castro de Zelaya it is imposed in the presidential race.

The opposition candidate of the center-left party Libertad y Refundación (LIBRE), has obtained 830,866 votes so far, which is equivalent to 53.53%, placing it at the head of the contest, over its main official contender Nasry “Tito” Asfura, from the National Party, who adds 526,112 votes, that is, 33.90%.

In addition, the candidate of the liberal party, Yani Rosenthal, is located in the third position with 143,499 votes that is equivalent to 9.25%. From this moment on, the electoral authorities have up to 30 days to present the final results of the elections.

The president of the Honduran CNE, Kelvin Aguirre presented the results of the scrutiny region by region and reported that a historic vote was recorded with a participation of 3,221,264 people, which represents 68.46% of citizens eligible to vote.

The main political groups, both the LIBRE party and the National Party, have come out to celebrate in their respective campaign bunkers. Despite the preliminary results offered by the CNE, both parties see themselves as the winners of the presidential contest and called on their table witnesses to stay at the voting center to monitor the counting of the votes until the end of the count.

The concern is maximum for the current president, Juan Orlando Hernández, JOH as he is known in his country, he was reelected in 2017 amid complaints of fraud and violations of the Constitution, he is not on the ballot. Their man in the ring is Mayor Asfura, a politician with a low-key and quite popular temper in the center of the country, who has been singled out in the past for an alleged diversion of 29 million lempiras (around USD 1 million) of funds from the mayor’s office to his personal accounts or those of alleged accomplices to finance the presidential campaign.

The Special Prosecutor’s Unit Against Impunity for Corruption (UFERCO) of the Public Ministry asked the Supreme Court of Justice for a preliminary hearing process in November 2020 so that Asfura responds for the accusations, but the highest court, controlled by a close friend of the president Hernández, blocked the process.

In the National Party internal elections, held last March, Asfura beat Mauricio Oliva, the president of Congress, one of Hernández’s main opponents in the fight for party control.

Until October 14, the polls put Asfura as the favorite. That day, the trend began to change after its two main contenders announced that they were teaming up to compete against the Hernandista candidate. Xiomara Zelaya, from the center-left Libertad y Refundación (LIBRE) party, attracted the followers of Salvador Nasralla, the third party in contention, to his candidacy. At the end of October, the numbers showed Zelaya and Asfura tied.

After the alliance, the fourth in the ring is Yani Rosenthal, a member of a powerful banking family. Convicted in the United States for money laundering, Rosenthal returned to Honduras after serving his sentence, claimed the leadership of the Liberal Party and ran for president; their numbers never grew.

From what is documented in judicial files it is extracted that Hernández’s first dealings with drug trafficking began when he was president of Congress, between 2010 and 2011. Juan Orlando and his brother Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernández associated with Alexander Ardón, then Mayor of El Paraíso, in the western department of Copán, bordering Guatemala. Ardon and the Valle Valle family clan dominated that portion of the cocaine route when the Hernandezes began making deals with them.

Ardon himself told US authorities that Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera, leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, gave Tony Hernández one million dollars for JOH’s presidential campaign in 2013. A year earlier, Juan Orlando had asked the mayor of El Paraíso to lower his political profile and finance his campaign; in return, Ardon received official support to expand his empire in the West and access to public funds through the appointment of his brother Hugo to a ministry.

In parallel, JOH negotiated with Giovanny Fuentes, a drug trafficker from Choloma, in the northern department of Cortés, access to a drug laboratory capable of producing between 300 and 500 kilograms of cocaine per month, something that finally got. Fuentes, arrested and tried in the United States, has also confessed that he met with Hernández to negotiate political protection.

Little by little, between 2015 and 2018, already from the presidency of the nation, JOH’s former allies in drug trafficking were surrendering to the United States and the criminal map changed.

COMPUTER ATTACK

The National Electoral Council of Honduras has begun an investigation process into a possible computer attack on the electoral roll website, within the framework of the presidential elections held this Sunday in the country.

“The fall of the CNE website for consulting the census is under investigation, and the first information received reflects an attack on the server located in the Council’s facilities”, the agency explained in a statement.

Likewise, the entity called on the candidates and the media to “refrain from publicizing” statements that disclose results or declare winners of the elections, as it would be violating article 241 of the Electoral Law on ‘Disclosure of exit poll results’.

Third, the CNE has asked the technical operators to wait at the voting centers and wait for the arrival of “technology kits”, which are already in the delivery process.

