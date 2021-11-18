“The ARAS company may NOT request or promote the obtaining of resources from an undetermined person in mass media, nor obtain or request from any person funds or resources in a habitual or professional manner or offer investments and returns,” the CNBV detailed in a statement. .

The ARAS company is NOT a financial entity, it is NOT a company authorized by the CNBV to attract resources from the public, it is NOT subject to the supervision of the CNBV, therefore, it is NOT part of the financial system in Mexico. – CNBV (@cnbvmx)

November 18, 2021

The commission warned savers and investors in Mexico that the SAPI (Variable Capital Investment Promoters Corporation) type of corporation does not imply being an authorized or regulated financial entity, so this modality does not mean that they can offer investments or financial services. .

The regulator also said that those companies that promote or display financial services activities without having the approval of the agency are committing illegal acts.