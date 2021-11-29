ZURICH (AP) – FIFA confirmed on Monday that the 2021 Club World Cup will be played in the United Arab Emirates from February 3-12, 2022.

The new dates were announced prior to the draw for the tournament in Zurich.

The roster of seven participants was completed on Saturday when Palmeiras of Brazil was proclaimed champion of the Copa Libertadores.

Chelsea, monarch of the European Champions League, and Palmeiras will make their debut in the semifinal phase and then they will have to play either the final or the duel for third place.

Current leaders of the Premier League, Chelsea were scheduled to visit Brighton on February 8 and then host Arsenal on February 12. Both games will have to be rescheduled.

The World Cup will also feature CONCACAF champion Monterrey from Mexico. The other participants will be Al Ahly (Egypt) for Africa; Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia (Asia); Auckland City (New Zealand) for Oceania; and host Al Jazira.

The COVID-19 pandemic twice altered the plans for the 2021 Club World Cup.

It was originally conceived as the first edition of an extended tournament to be held in China between June and July. FIFA resigned from the project after the postponements of the 2020 editions of the America’s Cup and the European Championship.

Japan was to host the traditional seven-team format this December, but decided to resign from the venue three months ago due to border restrictions due to the pandemic.