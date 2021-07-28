Yesterday Satya Nadella had to speak to shareholders. The Redmond giant has finished its fiscal year and it’s time to take stock. There have been positive things and others not so positive that we will talk about next, but it still has incredible benefits.

Microsoft continues to grow thanks to the cloud and Office

Microsoft has released the financial results for its fiscal year. In saying report reported revenues of 46.2 billion and a net income of 16.5 billion dollars. Revenues are up 21 percent, and net income is up 47 percent. While Office and cloud services have increased Microsoft’s revenue, it is clear that the global chip shortage is taking its toll on other divisions.

With the PC market experiencing its first big growth in 10 years earlier this year, there were some signs recently that laptop and PC sales could be starting to slow down again amid a global chip shortage. Microsoft’s results on Windows this quarter reflect that.

Windows OEM revenue have decreased by three percent, in which Microsoft blames “Supply chain restrictions”. Windows non-professional OEM revenue also declined four percent, with Windows OEM Pro revenue also declined, by 2 percent.

However, revenue from business products and services in the Windows cloud have increased by 20 percent. This includes companies opting for Microsoft 365, with multi-year agreements, and reflects the company’s drive toward its Office and Windows bundle. The services seem to work better than ever at Microsoft and it reaffirms its bet.

Microsoft is now planning Boost the PC Market with the Introduction of Windows 11, which is expected to be offered on new devices from October. Windows 11 is a visual overhaul of the operating system, with a new Start menu, an updated layout, and a general simplification of Windows.

Hardware sales are bittersweet

This last quarter is also the first time we’ve seen the new Surface Laptop 4 combined with Surface Pro 7 Plus sales affect overall Surface revenue at Microsoft. Surface revenue is down 20 percent this quarter, “Driven by supply restrictions” and a strong quarter of Surface sales in the prior year.

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Series S consoles are now in their third quarter of sales, after increasing hardware revenue in recent months. Hardware revenue has risen again, as expected, in 172 percent. “We are betting very hard on games”said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella during the company’s results presentation. “The Xbox Series S and X are our best-selling consoles, with more consoles sold to date than any previous generation.”

Microsoft’s overall gaming revenue have decreased by 11 percent, but the revenue from Xbox content and services have decreased by four percent. Microsoft mentions growth in Xbox Game Pass subscriptions and proprietary studio titles, offsetting declines in third-party title revenue during a strong quarter in the prior year.

Azure is still king

While the businesses of Windows and Surface were affected this quarter, cloud services, Office and LinkedIn they have experienced impressive revenue growth. Office business revenue grew 20 percent and Office consumer revenue 18 percent. Overall, Microsoft 365 consumer subscribers have also increased to 51.9 million, an increase of 22 percent year-over-year.

Revenue from cloud services grew 34 percent this quarter, and alone Azure increased 51 percent. Total revenue for Microsoft’s smart cloud business was $ 17.4 billion, 37 percent of Microsoft’s total revenue.

LinkedIn also continues to grow well for Microsoft. LinkedIn’s revenue is up 46 percent year-on-year, thanks to increased demand for advertising after a drop during the early stages of the pandemic last year. Microsoft says that LinkedIn sessions have grown 30 percent, “With a record commitment.” Search advertising revenue has also increased 53 percent.

A somewhat abrupt close to the year but with figures that continue to support the health of Azure, Office, the Smart Cloud and acquisitions such as LinkedIn.