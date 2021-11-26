Sanamente.mx.- Worldwide, one in seven teens ages 10 to 19 has a diagnosed mental health problem. Data from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) highlight that more than 2 million children and adolescents in Mexico suffer from a mental disorder as a consequence of physical or sexual family violence, of unemployed or stressed parents, as well as due to lack of coexistence in the face of the health contingency.

Education has faced various challenges with the disruption of classes during the pandemic. Although many children look forward to returning to the classroom, others feel nervous or afraid, which is relevant, since most mental health problems can be reflected in school.

Data from the Ministry of Health ensure that the prevalence of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in Mexico is 8%, this figure represents more than 2 and a half million girls and boys.

Currently, it is recognized the importance of the role of face-to-face school in children’s mental healthIn turn, it is essential to accept that facing environments outside the home is a main element in the development of infants.

The pandemic caused significant disruptions in daily life. Those who suffer this type of ailments were deeply affected, since with the forced confinement the school had to move to the house, which increased their anxiety and the distraction factors increased, leaving a sequel of psychological affectations that now will have to be attend.

For this reason, in the webinar “Mental Health: Back to School“, the doctor Juan Carlos Pérez Castro, CEO of Proyectodah, and the graduate Yolanda Vallet Barbosa, Gestalt psychotherapist and coordinator of the Area of ​​Support Groups for Parents in the association, presented some tips to help teachers and tutors to take care of the mental health of children and adolescents when they return to school.

His recommendations include: gradually create waking, eating and studying times to gradually regain routine; do physical activity and relaxation exercises; and strengthen communication.

RGP