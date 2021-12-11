Every year the same story. Time is running out on us and we don’t have Christmas or Three Kings gifts in mind (whichever is tradition in your family). And consequently, we turn to classics that never fail such as pajamas, underwear, perfumes or socks. But This year we have found an option that may be of great help to many of us (myself included).

On Amazon, specifically on its best-seller list, there are some socks whose success has risen like foam. And there is no doubt that it is because they are the most original: the custom socks and socks with packaging creative.

The former consist of a pair of socks that allow you to personalize with your face or that of your dog or the image that you like the most, and the latter are basically a textile trompe l’oeil. That is, socks presented in imitation of food dishes. But not a stew, but a pizza, a hamburger, a burrito or a piece of sushi.

Both socks have a high level of creativity in common. And as a gift, they are outstanding ideas for when you need to take an ace up your sleeve and shine. Of different colors and sizes, they are unisex and we like them because they have the ability to get out of the ordinary and bring a fun and surprising touch to the gift moment.





ABIsedrin Personalized socks 12.99 euros.

YanNanKe Custom Socks on Amazon 9.99 euros.

Personalized Socks With Face on Amazon 19.99 euros.

Rainbow Socks Unisex pizza socks at Amazon 24.99 euros.

Rainbow Socks Unisex pizza slice socks on Amazon 9.99 euros.

Rainbow Socks Unisex hamburger socks on Amazon18.99 euros.

Rainbow Socks Unisex Burger Menu Socks at Amazon 34.99 euros.

Rainbow Socks Unisex sushi socks on Amazon 9.99 euros.

Rainbow Socks Unisex sushi tray socks on Amazon 29.99 euros.

Rainbow Socks Unisex chocolate tablet socks at Amazon 12.99 euros.

Rainbow Socks Unisex burrito socks at Amazon 18.99 euros.

Cover photo | @rainbowsocks

Photos | Amazon