We start by preparing the duxelle with which to wrap the sirloin. We chop the shallots. We clean the mushrooms of possible remains of earth and chop. Heat the oil in a frying pan and sauté the shallot. When it is tender, add the mushrooms, salt and pepper and sauté until there is no juice left. Add the liquid cream, the Worcestershire sauce, cook for a couple of minutes, remove and let cool.

Season the sirloin. Heat a griddle or large frying pan, add a little oil and seal the sirloin over high heat on all sides. We remove and let cool.

When the sirloin and the duxelle be cold we proceed with the recipe. We spread one or two sheets of phyllo dough on the work table and, on it, we spread the duxelle, the foie paté in pieces and sprinkle with thyme. We spread the sirloin with a thin layer of mustard and we put it on one side. Wrap with the filo dough, cutting off the excess from the sides.

Next we spread the puff pastry on a sheet of parchment paper and place the sirloin on top. We wrap, leaving the puff pastry union on the bottom and closing the sides, for which we help ourselves with beaten egg. We help each other with beaten eggs. Brush the entire surface of the puff pastry with beaten egg (if we have any puff pastry we can decorate with strips or other shapes).

We transfer the sirloin to a baking tray. Cook for 30-40 minutes (depending on the point we want to give the meat) in the oven, preheated to 210ºC, placing the tray on the bottom of the same. In this way the puff pastry joint will seal quickly. Let stand 10 minutes before cutting and serving.