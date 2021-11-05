The television classic Stories to not sleep Chicho Ibáñez Serrador became a phenomenon of the time. The anthological series, which aired between 1966 and 1982, was the forerunner of a list of similar programs in Europe. But it was also a talent pool for directors and actors who began their journey through show business thanks to the show. The Spanish reinvention of the world famous Twilight zone American got a personality of his own. Also a way to show terror in a bold and still fresh way.

The remake of the show, which comes to Amazon Prime Video this Friday after a triumphant passage through Sitges 2021 he recovers the formula with narrative intelligence. It does so in a successful combination between homage and the search for a renewed look. The series succeeds, and also celebrates the essentials of the original. The ability to narrate the dark, the strange and the violent from a new angle. The four chapters of the anthology run through the terror and create an original and fresh perception of the format.

During its seventeen years of transmission, Stories to not sleep He captured the imagination of his audience in original ways. Its new version does the same and takes the formula to a new dimension. The reinterpretation of an iconic production has in its favor the quality of a strange and singular premise. Bedtime stories Amazon Prime Video has the quality of recreating the dark and terrifying realm of its predecessor. But it also adds a journey of enormous originality that allows the format (and the program) to be renewed without losing its identity. Stories to not sleep – sooner or later – it was a successful experiment in languages ​​and proposal. His new version is aware of the weight of that story and celebrates it with a bold and solid proposal.

From the theatrical black and white of the original, the remake finds its best moments in a contemporary visual and plot language. But there is still something that unites both works: the idea that fear and the twisted can be told in detail and effectively.

‘Stories to not sleep’, a twist to the disturbing

Stories to not sleep it recovers the episodic format of the classic and also its anthological character. But despite that, there is no doubt that everything happens in the same universe. One in which all that happens is a perception of evil, fear, and strangeness. In fact, one of the great qualities of the new version of the series is its willingness to experiment. Also his well-constructed tour through the grotesque of human nature. There is a certain mocking conception about the equivocation and the incidental that transforms each chapter into a fearsome vision about collective identity.

That narrative virtue of Stories to not sleepis very clear in the first episode. Titled The joke, and directed by Rodrigo Cortés (who also edits and writes), it is an almost satirical story about desire and mediocrity. In addition to the threads that bind him to horror stories based on stumbling blocks and inner darkness. The story of Cortés uses the slippery slope of adultery to ask uncomfortable questions about loyalty and love. But also, to create a setting that grows murkier and stranger as the story progresses. For its very strange ending, the chapter managed to disconcert from the unpleasant, and create a very harsh premise. What would we be capable of in a situation that surpasses us?

The next episode, The double , is in charge of Rodrigo Sorogoyen, who directs his script co-written with Daniel Remón. It is a gloomy and mocking tale about the need for evasion and dehumanization. But also a curious and quarrelsome journey through the singular, hard and confusing of human relationships. But the script makes some bold decisions. What seems like a science fiction short story ends up spreading its devious tentacles in unpredictable directions. With his air to Black mirror and in its interest in perpetual search for meaning, identity is the most existentialist chapter of all.

The third chapter of Stories to not sleepstep further into the realm of the absurd and the haunting with an astonishing and provocative set of mirrors. Freddy, by Paco Plaza, uses duality, the confusion of roles and identity in a brilliant way. Including Chicho Ibáñez Serrador himself as a character played by actor Carlos Santos, he uses the perspective of disrupted identity. A brilliant decision that allows the series to trace the terrain of the terrifying in a philosophical and existential line.

For its great closing episode Asphalt , directed by Paula Ortiz, Stories to not sleep it reaches its hardest and most critical point. With its air of social criticism mixed with a sarcastic vision of the collective mass and indifference, the story has two views. On the one hand, it tells a haunting horror story that innovates in rhythm and structure. On the other hand, it is a journey towards the conception of an irrational and increasingly aggressive society. The result is a disturbing look at the nature of modern man and the dehumanization of the citizen.

Great sinister entertainment

If there is something to thank the remake of Stories to not sleepis to get away from other anthological proposals and create your own identity. One that also has a lot to thank for the classic work from which it comes, but also for the narrative risks of its episodes. It is a brilliant experiment on the quality of stories to reflect the impulses of the contemporary. One that turns out well thanks to its proper use of its resources and an exemplary leadership that surprises for its good work.

With its mix of terror, criticism and surrealism, Stories to not sleep returns in top form. At a time when the anthological genre seems oversaturated, the series is an original and powerful proposal with considerable plot independence. Something to be thankful for for the whole new generation that will enjoy the new stories of Stories to not sleep.