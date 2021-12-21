There are board games that are so popular that they become classics, not only because of the entertainment they can provide, but also because they become part of the culture. Something that has happened with the popular Operation game, which although it is not that old, compared to others, has become very popular. So much that you can find the operation game in a star wars version on amazon for a great price of 23 euros.

This game can be very entertaining, especially when played with a large group of people. Either way, this popular board game you can use it for fun or as a collector’s item. There are many people who love Star Wars who collect all kinds of items related to the saga. Of course, by “people,” we mean us.

The game is the same as the original, and the instructions are the same: Take out the internal parts of the character without touching the edges. The only difference is that the main character we will have to operate on is Chewbacca from the movie classic Star Wars. The goal is for you to remove all the pieces without the alarm going off.

This game has a plus, and that is that in addition to killing leisure time, it also helps to stimulate some motor skills. Especially for children of developing ages, it helps them perform controlled movements and exercise finger grip strength.

Last updated on 2021-12-20. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

In order to play it is necessary to put two AA batteries which are included with the purchase. One good thing about this game is that it can be played alone or with several people. It includes the dash, the parts that need to be removed from the Chewbacca body, and the pliers connected with a wire that are used to remove the parts.

The material that was used to build this version of Star Wars, like the original, is plastic. The board is stamped with the figure of Chewbacca and the typical holes where the pieces go. It is not recommended that this game be used by children under 3 years of age without supervision.

If you are a person who dies for Star Wars and you like the thematic articles of this classic, you are sure to love this version of operation with Chewbacca, whether to play or to collect. The best of all is that you can easily get it on Amazon now a price of 23 euros.

