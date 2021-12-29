Dec 28, 2021 at 10:41 PM CET

EFE

The Unified Association of Civil Guards (AUGC) of Ceuta, through its legal services, announced on Tuesday the filing of a complaint against two deputies from Vox in the Ceuta Assembly for the “insults and disqualifications” spilled on social networks towards their representatives, whom he accused of “pro-Moroccan ultra-left”.

AUGC has indicated in a statement that the migration crisis that occurred on May 17 and 18 with the entry of thousands of people through the border with Morocco made this organization held meetings with all political groups as well as with the President of the City, Juan Jesús Vivas (PP), and the Government delegate, Salvadora Mateos, to analyze the situation.

AUGC Ceuta had also planned a meeting with representatives of the Vox group in the city, “having to discard this since some of its representatives, using the power of dissemination of social networks and inexplicably, uttered very serious insults and disqualifications, we understand that personal, to the representatives of the association Omar Mohamed and Rachid Sbihi “.

AUGC Ceuta, through its legal services, will take legal action so that it is the Court of Justice that determines whether said insults and disqualifications constitute a crime.

The association has argued that these insults “have created great unrest in numerous components of the Civil Guard, National Police, Local Police and Armed Forces, as well as in a good part of the rest of the citizenship and this has been transferred to us, both publicly on social networks, the media and privately “.