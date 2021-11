11/28/2021 at 2:29 PM CET

EP

The Civil Guard investigates the causes of the death of a woman, whose body has appeared this Sunday floating in a dock of the Sant Antoni Yacht Club, Ibiza.

As they have explained from the Civil Guard, 112 has been the one that has alerted the armed Institute.

Initially, It is not ruled out that the victim may have fallen from a boat, according to the Civil Guard.