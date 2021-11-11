The Head of Innovation for the City of Philadelphia, Mark Wheeler, announced last Monday an initiative to bring Blockchain technology to the city government. The project invites people working in the blockchain and smart contracts space to get in touch with the staff behind the project to see how cryptotechnology could be useful within municipal government. Wheeler tweeted that had been inspired by Miami’s blockchain efforts, where the mayor Francis Suarez has promoted the city-specific tokens (city tokens) as a potential tax replacement and you have chosen to receive your next paycheck in Bitcoin.

Satoshi white paper gets notice on another big city’s website. Props to @Sarasti and @CityofMiami for getting there first. #blockchain – Mark Wheeler (@Wheelmrk) November 8, 2021

Satoshi’s white paper appears on another big city’s website. Acknowledgments to Mike Sarasti and the city of Miami for being the first.

The city’s website has an informational section on cryptocurrencies that includes Satoshi Nakamoto’s Bitcoin white paper, Vatalik Buterin’s Ethereum white paper, a 21-minute introductory video by Andreessen Horowtiz, and a link to the foundation’s Web 3.0 site. There is no set timeframe for the duration of the exploratory phase of the tactic. Wheeler said he’s “trying to get a very clear picture of the use cases, and why there might be a value proposition here, and that’s what the website is about, and the team is ready to talk,” in an interview. with StateScoop.

The City of Brotherly Love is the latest municipal government to enter the crypto space. Monday’s launch follows the announcement by newly elected New York Mayor Eric Adams that he expects cryptocurrency to be taught in public schools. Following Suárez’s example, heThe Mayor of Tampa, Jane Castor, plans to accept her next salary also in Bitcoin. In the meantime, The city of Jackson, Tennessee, announced that it would investigate adopting cryptocurrency payments in April of this year.

