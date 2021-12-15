Welshman James Howells has spent years trying to find an old hard drive that has multi-million dollar worth of bitcoins stored in it. The hard drive ended up in the trash at the time, so the site where Howells looking is a huge landfill.

When hardly anyone mined this cryptocurrency, this man mined 7,500 bitcoins in just one week and then forgot about it. He mined at night, intermittently, for a couple of months. But mining required a lot of processing power, causing the laptop to overheat. The coins were worthless at the time, and there was no reason to think that they ever would. “It was just mining for fun,” he explained. It was the year 2009.

It should be said that there are doubts about whether the story of how Howells mined bitcoins is really accurate and that some critics say that what he tells sounds like the process he describes it was too fast.

Half a year later, he spilled lemonade on his laptop. He transferred some of the contents of the hard drive to a new iMac, but did not care about the bitcoin folder. “At that time there was no version of Bitcoin at Apple, so there was no reason for it,” he recalls. Then he removed the hard drive and put it in his desk drawer.

Eventually, he ended up throwing away the old hard drive. At the moment, his mined critical coins would have a value of more than 315 million euros. Yes indeed, provided I manage to locate it, first and then recover the data.

Howells has even quit her job to dedicate her day to getting her search done. But the city council of his city, Newport, in Wales, does not let him look for it because removing the landfill can cause damage to the environment. The place is as big as 15 soccer fields.

According to The New Yorker, the user decided to start the search when the hard drive had bitcoins worth $ 5 million. As time goes by, bitcoin has been appreciating.

As the local city council does not give him permission, Howells contacted with the representative in the Welsh Parliament, in Cardiff, and with the British Parliament in London. He contacted investors and even reached an agreement with two businessmen who agreed to finance the disk recovery operation: Howells would keep a third of what they managed to recover.

He ended up offering the Newport City Council 25% of what will be found but the city council did not accept.

Cover photo by Evan Demicoli on Unsplash