With a message of urgency, the draft law on Citizen Security was filed. Photo: Colprensa reference.

On the night of this Wednesday, the draft law on Citizen Security was filed in the Congress of the Republic With which it seeks to counteract crime actions in the country and that were aggravated in the large cities of the country after the health emergency due to the new coronavirus sars-cov-2 pandemic.

In the Bogota newspaper El Tiempo they indicated that the Minister of Justice, Wilson Ruiz, was the official in charge of delivering to the Legislative the document that they prepared, months ago, between the Ministries of Defense and the Interior to strengthen the legal tools to confront criminals in the country within the Penal Code, that of Penal Procedure, and that of Security and Citizen Coexistence, the old Police Code.

The Caracol Radio station highlighted that the filing of the bill was carried out with an urgent message and the four debates that must take place in the Senate and the House of Representatives can be expedited, so it is expected that the corresponding discussions will be held in the first committees, and that the first is carried out through a joint session. If the text is approved, they reported on the station, it would remain in the hands of both chambers.

El Tiempo explained that it is contemplated with the bill to counteract recidivism and in the Penal Code it is would include as an aggravating factor that the defendants have been sentenced in the five years immediately preceding for intentional crimes.

They would rise to crime, they explained in the Bogota newspaper, intimidation and threats with firearms, but also where knives, machetes and other knives or spells are used. The penalty in these cases would be 48 to 72 months, and it would also be an aggravating factor for the crimes committed with them.

“The intention of the Government, in conjunction with Congress, mayors and governors, is to work on a text that allows strengthening penalties in criminal matters for theft, personal injury, damage to someone else’s property, homicide; verify and strengthen the security measure, the Police Code and the restriction for the carrying of traumatic weapons ”, Interior Minister Daniel Palacios said on Caracol Radio.

The radio station also indicated that it seeks to increase the penalties for criminals who attempt against the life or integrity of members of the Public Force.

“It will have the highest possible penalty of the Penal Code, reaching 60 years in prison, 58 if they are women. (Personal injuries) will not be an exempt crime, and will carry a sentence of between 4 and 17 years in prison, “added Palacios in statements to the aforementioned station.

The project It also included “non-lethal” weapons and their use, along with conventional weapons, is considered a dangerous situation for the community.

The initiative now raises controversies, since it is It contemplates making the use of masks, hoods or everything that concealed the identity aggravated of those who perpetuate the disruption of the public transport service. The same would happen if the person who commits said crime is a public official or exploits minors, they indicated in El Tiempo.

In that publication, the Defense Minister, Diego Molano, affirmed that this initiative is also intended to combat vandalism.

“What we saw from April 28 to June of this year is a situation that Colombians do not want to live again that if someone destroys a Mio or Transmilenio station, nothing happens to them. Colombians do not want to live again that someone seeks to set fire to the Prosecutor’s Office, as happened in Popayán, and nothing happens to them, ”said the official in El Tiempo.

