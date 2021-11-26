The cities with the most middle-class households in Mexico • Money • Forbes Mexico

The debate on whether or not Mexico is a middle class country began in 2010, what is quantified to determine it, income, expenses, education? Various aspects are linked to the wealth of homes and certain aspects are highly variable or subjective, therefore difficult to measure. However, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) set out to carry out a research experiment to obtain data that would allow solving the challenge.

The result is the exercise “Quantifying the middle class in Mexico 2010-2020” whose methodology allowed him to discover the following:

In 2010 there were about 29 million homes nationwide and 112.3 million inhabitants; in 2020 that number rose to 35.7 million and 126.8 million citizens

In 2018, 53 million 472 thousand 152 people lived in the middle class segment of the population; by 2020 only 47 million 201 thousand 616 people belonged to this, that is, 6 million 270 thousand 536 less

Now, the 5 entities in which there is the highest class are Mexico City, Nuevo León, Colima, Querétaro and Yucatán. The entities with the fewest upper-class households are Guerrero, Tlaxcala, Hidalgo, Tabasco and Veracruz

Identify the level of your city in this box

Here’s what’s for the middle class:

And low class …

On the other hand, the demographic data related to middle-class households indicate that the average age in them is 35.9 years; they have 3.1 members on average; and 20.6% have an older adult as the head of the family

Another must-read: The world is richer than ever and Mexico is in the top 10

Regarding home schooling, the middle class had an average of 11.2 years of study, compared with the lower class who had 8.2. The upper class were 15.2 years old. In addition, 51.2% of middle class households had at least one adult with at least one year of higher education; those of low class 18.6% and those of high 91.9%

On the other hand, 55.9% of middle class households have at least one formal wage earner, 6.4% a formal independent worker and 43.2% have a director, manager or boss. In a lower-class household, the percentage corresponding to these items is 34.6%, 2.1%, and 14.4%. Lastly, upper class households had in 63.7% of the cases a formal wage earner; 19.9% ​​a formal independent worker; and 82.5% a director, command or boss.

Photos: INEGI, experimental statistics. “Quantifying the Middle Class in Mexico 2010-2020. 2021

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed