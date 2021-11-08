“This is a work of fiction. Any similarity with real people, living or dead, or real events, is pure coincidence ”. For decades, movies they have absolutely denied any relation to reality, even when they were obviously false at first. The biopic of Jake LaMotta, wild bull, credits him as a consultant and quotes his memoirs as original text a few minutes before stating that he is completely fictitious. This “disclaimer” also appears before any episode of South Park and in hundreds of other movies.

Actually, this practice is not new. In fact, it is almost a century old. And to investigate the reasons for its application, we must go back to 1916 and the years after, to the Russian dynasty of the Romanovs, no less. It all started when an exiled Russian prince sued MGM in 1933 over the Rasputin biopic, claiming that this American production did not accurately describe the murder of this mythical character.

Rasputin was born a peasant, but became famous as a healer, mystic, alchemist, and other equally murky and questionable jobs in that decade. He gained considerable influence over the Russian imperial family, the Romanovs, and even the Tsarina was particularly captivated by him, because she believed that he could cure her hemophiliac son. And of course, the conservative aristocrats hated that he was in such a position. They thought he was a dark force behind the throne, like some kind of Jafar in Aladdin or Senator Palpatine in Star wars. And while, Russia suffered great defeats and economic difficulties.

So much was the rancor that in 1916, a group of aristocrats led by Felix Yusupov assassinated Rasputin. Some texts relate that Yusupov gave him cyanide-poisoned cakes and later Purishkevich, another conspirator, finished him off with four shots in the back. Although the tsarina was devastated by such a tragedy, the tsar let Yusupov go, exiling the prince and his wife Irina. And well, by doing so, he inadvertently saved them from the impending slaughter of the Bolshevik revolution.

Sixteen years later, MGM produced Rasputin and the Tsarina, based on those events. The movie, yes, suggested there was only one killer: Prince Chegodieff (completely fictional), who was a composite of the conspirators. MGM expected a success. They cast the Barrymore brothers, high-profile stars of the stage and screen for key roles: Lionel played Rasputin, Ethel was the tsarina, and John was the tsar. The studio also squeezed the wallet in trying to recreate the opulent look of imperial Russia. Something that did not extend so much to the facts.





They not only created that fictional character, but also suggested that his wife was raped by Rasputin. Yusupov, now penniless in Paris, found out about the movie and thought it was libelous. He argued that the public would recognize him in the murderer The fictional Chegodieff, partly because he had publicly profited from his infamy by writing a boastful memoir about the Rasputin assassination. But having agreed to be a murderer, Yusupov was unable to build a libel case. Instead, he alleged that his wife was defamed.

In the film, the character representing Irina, Princess Natasha, is raped by Rasputin and later fired by her husband. Yusupov argued that just as viewers would equate Chegodieff with Yusupov, they would also link Natasha with Irina. But the truth is that, although the first was portrayed with more or less precision, Irina and Rasputin had never met, as the journalist David Soler comments in this article. This led to the study being sued. And the ruling in favor of Yasupov got him a compensation of 25,000 pounds of the time.

MGM had to take the film out of circulation for decades and purge the rape scene forever. The big mistake of the producer was its prologue. He stated: “Some of these characters are still alive; the rest were met with death by violence.” This clearly suggested that all the characters were based on real life people. The Yusupovs were the only main characters who weren’t dead. So there was a compelling argument that it was them.

The disclaimers in the cinema, a trend

As a result of that demand, the film industry has been cautious in this regard and applied the famous poster to almost everything. Even the most unlikely movies come with a disclaimer confirming that it is fictional. Sometimes on other topics, such as copyright, animal welfare, adult content, and promotion of tobacco use. These are some of the best known examples:

This film is protected by the copyright laws of the United States and other countries around the world. Country of first publication: XXX. Any unauthorized display, distribution or copying of this film or any part of it (including the soundtrack) may result in civil liability and criminal prosecution.

The story, all the names, characters and incidents portrayed in this production are fictitious. No identification with real people (living or deceased), places, buildings and products is intended or should be inferred.

No person or entity associated with this film received payment or anything of value, or entered into any agreement, in connection with the depiction of tobacco products.

No animals were harmed in the making of this film.

Although the disclaimer is routinely included, producers sometimes deviate from it, sometimes to make a statement about the veracity of their work, for humor, or to satirize the standard disclaimer. And it has funny caveats.





Other cases with parody and humor

The 1969 western two men and one destiny, based on real people whose lives and exploits already had a place among American legends, begins with this poster: “Most of what follows is true.” Guardians of space it is set in 2068 and its poster is a mockery: “All people are fictitious because they don’t exist yet.”

South Park, which frequently features well-known public figures or parodies of them, always begins with: “All characters and events on this show, even those based on real people, are completely fictional. All celebrity voices are impersonated, badly. .





Disclaimers are also used to formulate political opinions. A notice is displayed at the end of The loyal gardener, signed by the author of the book, John le Carré: “No one in this story, and no team or corporation, thank God, relies on a person or outfit in the real world. But I can tell you this: as my As I traveled through the pharmaceutical jungle, I realized that, compared to reality, my story was as tame as a Christmas card. “

The 1943 B-series movie I walked with a zombiee shows the following poster during its initial titles: “Any similarity to any person, alive, dead OR POSSESSED, it’s pure coincidence. “The 1969 film Z, which is based on the Greek military dictatorship, has this warning: “Any resemblance to real events, living or dead people, is not the result of chance. It is DELIBERATE.”

And if a fictional movie is perceived to be too close to the actual events, the disclaimer can be declared null and void in court and the inspiration behind the movie may end in compensation. Such is the case of the 1980 film The idol maker, which was based on a fictional headhunter who discovers a teenager and turns him into a star. Singer Fabian, whose career path was very similar to that of that fictional boy, took offense at the character and, like the promoter on whom the fictional character was based, Bob Marcucci, was part of the production staff (and, for therefore, it could not be plausibly denied that actual events inspired the film), Fabian received a minority share of the film’s profits.