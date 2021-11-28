Prepare a tray with baking paper. Arrange the tempered butter in a bowl and start to beat it with a wire mixer at average speed, until it has a creamy texture.

Add the sugar and beat for several more minutes until a smooth and very creamy dough is obtained, with the sugar completely incorporated. Add the fine zest of half an orange, spices, salt and vanilla, and beat a little more. Pour in the flour and beat gently to finish mixing by hand with a spatula.

Cover with film and refrigerate 20 minutes. Preheat the oven to 170ºC with air or 190ºC with heat up and down. Spread the dough on the tray and roll out to make it 1 cm thick. Score the rectangles with a sharp fine knife – flour the blade if it sticks – and pierce each unit with two rows of holes using a fork.

Cool 10-15 more minutes if the dough has become very hot and bake for 15-20 minutes, until they are golden but not toasted. Wait for them to cool completely on the pan before carefully separating them, using the knife again if the dough has become too sticky.