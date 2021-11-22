Blatter, who was forced to resign on June 2, 2015 by a corruption scandal, four days after being re-elected as FIFA president, he believes that Sarkozy convinced then-UEFA president Michel Platini to support Qatar and not the United States, as they had previously agreed.

To this was added that on that occasion two World Cups were attributed to a blow, the one in 2018, which fell on Russia –to which Spain and Portugal also opted in a joint candidacy– and that of 2022, for which the favorite was The United States but Qatar finally stayed.

Blatter pointed out that there were many questions about the Qatari World Cup, such as the size of the country or the dates on which the competition should be held, since it is too hot in summer.

I thought that so much danger would not jeopardize our agreement in principle to attribute the two World Cups to Russia and the United States

But Sarkozy’s intervention, he added, “changed everything.” according to the former president of FIFA, who does not rule out that “money circulated” throughout that operation, without directly accusing anyone.

“In decisions as important as the attribution of a World Cup it is very possible that the money circulates and that someone puts it in his pocket,” said Blatter, who considered that the investigation opened by FIFA to detect it was not “strict enough”.

“Without Sarkozy’s last-minute intervention on Platini, Qatar would never have had the World Cup,” said the former FIFA president, who linked this support to the purchase of PSG by a sovereign wealth fund of the emirate and “the major economic activities between Qatar and France “.

“It is the first time that a political intervention changes a great decision of soccer”He said, while reiterating that “on the social and climatic level it was a great mistake to give the World Cup to Qatar.”