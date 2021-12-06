The Chinese robot that explores the far side of the Moon, has found something that “does not fit.” And he’s going to deviate to investigate it more closely …

Explore space and travel to the moon, it is a fascinating adventure. But the rock itself is pretty boring: there is only dust and craters.

We are wishing find something strange and wonderful on the moon… and we could have found it.

The Chinese rover Yusu-2, who has been exploring the Moon since 2019, spotted something a few days ago that left scientists speechless: a cubic object, with straight lines, that does not fit on the surface of the moon:

Image is blurry, but straight shapes are visible. And it must be quite large, because Chinese scientists they have baptized him with the name of The Mysterious House on the Moon.

The Chinese robot Yusu-2 is found about 80 meters from your position, in the Von Kármán crater, and those responsible have decided to alter the route programmed to zoom up to the mysterious object and see what it’s all about.

The Chinese rover Yusu-2 is part of the Chang’e-4 mission, which landed on the Moon in 2019. It was a historical milestone for China, but also for Humanity, as it was the first rover to land on the far side of the Moon.

The rotation of the Earth and the Moon are coordinated in such a peculiar way that there is a face that we never see from Earth.

Precisely because it is the first mission to land on the far side of the Moon, that mysterious cubic object cannot be remnants of a American lunar mission or soviet.

It could be any probe that has orbited the Moon. Or also a peculiar rock formation in the shape of a cube, or an optical effect.

The least likely is that it is a House on the Moon, as they have baptized it, but these things always come in handy to increase the visibility of space missions, whose daily tasks are, of course, quite boring and routine.

Because most of the tasks associated with science are pure routine, repetition, and a lot of patience …

At least for a few days, until the Yusu-2 can take a closer look at the mysterious cube, we will have a little excitement and uncertainty.