Once the end of the year and the first bars of 2022 have settled, it is time to look back to see what we have seen the most in Spain throughout 2021. And what, furthermore, is it that we are ceasing to see at an alarming rate.

To nobody’s surprise the answer is soccer, soccer, and more soccer. Specifically, the semifinal of Euro 2020 between Italy and Spain, a meeting that reached 14 million viewers in its broadcast on Telecinco and a share of 72.9%. In other words: almost three out of four people watching television witnessed the defeat live.

The most viewed shows of 2021

For the rest, these are, by genre, the most watched programs:

Program : ‘Pasapalabra’ (Antena 3, February 25) – 4,844,000 viewers; 31.8% screen share

: ‘Pasapalabra’ (Antena 3, February 25) – 4,844,000 viewers; 31.8% screen share Informative : Antena 3 Noticias 2 (February 25) – 4,366,000 viewers; 24.9% share

: Antena 3 Noticias 2 (February 25) – 4,366,000 viewers; 24.9% share Film : ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ (Telecinco, May 16) – 3,170,000 viewers and 22.5% share

: ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ (Telecinco, May 16) – 3,170,000 viewers and 22.5% share Serie: ‘Los Hombres de Paco’ (Antena 3, May 10) – 2,691,000 viewers and 19.5% share

The Bells sentence the bad year of La 1

Returning to the general ranking, we would have to go down to eighteenth position to find in the most watched non-sports (or directly non-football) program: ‘Happy 2022!’, Antena 3’s bell program presented by Alberto Chicote and the always controversial for her looks Cristina Pedroche.

The space averaged 6.31 million viewers (33.7% share) but, beware, what are the twelve chimes itself reached a record number: 7.5 million people connected. Well above La 1, with 4.76 million viewers. For the first time in history a private channel snatches the top spot from public television.



Average share of screens per month. Barlovento Graph Communication on Kantar Media data

We do not know if La 1 would have been better given the number of not having to look for a last minute substitute for Ana Obregón, which tested positive for COVID-19 days before the celebration. What we do know is that the upward trend of Antena 3 is enshrined in a year in which the first Spanish television channel has signed its worst data in history.

An 8.8% average share that places it three tenths below a year 2020 that was equally bad and that, practically, it ends up separating it from the league of the big ones (Telecinco and Antena 3) to compete, strangely, not with DTT but with the regional channels that together add up to 8.6% of share.

Competing with the autonomic

If we go by autonomy we find that in the regions where the autonomous channel is strong, they are able to look Telecinco face to face (for example, TV3 far exceeds, while ETB remains at six tenths). Then we find ourselves with the problem that the autonomous public televisions they are really competing with the private ones while TVE goes a bit to his own thing without apparent desire to be relevant.

Be careful, I am not saying that they are not doing some things well since it continues to produce quite interesting things. In this sense and, in the absence of Turkish series, you should think about spicing up your television programming with some of the little gems that the public entity has prepared for RTVE Play. In the same way, the documentary of ‘Ruíz-Mateos: the first viral phenomenon’ could work well in La 1. The chain needs power and little by little it is dying.

On the other hand, the one that does grow is La 2, which manages to rise one tenth compared to the 2.8% of 2021. Quite a merit considering that we have the year of lowest television consumption since 2003 and in which practically all the DTT channels have seen their audience diminish, with the exception of Ten, DKISS and sports channels.