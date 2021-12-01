Detail of a column next to a metal one at the main entrance to the Central Bank of Chile, in a file image. EFE / Felipe Trueba



Santiago de Chile, Dec 1 (EFE) .- The Central Bank of Chile reported this Wednesday that the country’s economy continues its drive with a growth of 0.8% in October and 14.3% in the last twelve months, boosted mainly for the areas of services and trade with the pandemic still in stable figures.

The Monthly Indicator of Economic Activity (Imacec), an index that brings together 91% of the goods and services of the gross domestic product (GDP), registered a growth of 15% compared to the same month of 2020.

“All the components of Imacec grew compared to the same period of the previous year (…) This result was explained, in part, by the greater openness of the economy, the measures to support households and the partial withdrawals of pension funds “, said the issuing entity through a statement.

This is the seventh consecutive month with annual growth rates in the double digits, an accelerated pace of economic recovery accentuated by the decline in contagions by covid-19 and the consequent freedom of mobility and trade decreed by the authorities given the evolution of the scenario sanitary.

The production of goods increased by 4.7% and 2.6% compared to the previous month, an increase that is explained by the performance of the construction area, the manufacturing industry and mining, which grew 9.1%, 3, 7% and 0.6%, respectively.

For its part, commercial activity increased by 17.7% and 0.1% in relation to the previous month, “driven by all its components,” said the Central Bank, highlighting the retail sales of clothing, footwear and equipment. household goods, as well as wholesale sales of household goods.

The services area grew 19.6% and 1% compared to the previous month, mainly due to the performance in the education and health sectors.

The pandemic, which to date has more than 1.76 million infected and more than 38,000 deaths, has registered slight decreases in recent weeks and there is no municipality under total quarantine.

In parallel, one of the most successful vaccination processes in the world has been implemented, reaching 91% of the target population with two doses and more than 8.4 million of the almost 19 million inhabitants with a booster dose.

The Central Bank increased its projection for growth of the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021 in August, estimating that it will oscillate between 10.5% and 11.5%, while the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) pointed out to a rise of 9.2% for this year.