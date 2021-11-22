It is exciting

Arriving at the gates of the festival is always a moment that does not have much science, but the feeling that is generated by the expectation of seeing your favorite band, finding a friend by surprise or seeing an act that would not reach the country if it were not for CC is one of the best sentiments in the world.

The Melomanians returned to their happy place.

(Lulu Urdapilleta)



Walk into the unknown

The first acts of the festival enjoy being a surprise, most of the time no one recognizes more than one song from these recitals, but there is a certain magic of festivals that is precisely that, finding new sounds, new ways of expression and wondering the reasons for this music like why in Normandy make music with Japanese overtones?

A solid platform

One day there was a Dua Lipa with just a brief experience, in the 2017 edition, it goes without saying its current status, therefore; Although some names on the poster do not resonate so much in our heads, it does not mean that those present on the poster at night are not relevant.

A performance that was worth appreciating with a view to being a new rising figure.

(José Jorge Carreón)



I could highlight in a personal capacity the case to highlight is that of Slowthai, the 26-year-old artist presented one of the best albums of the year and on this first day of Corona Capital he was among the darkness of some trees, a few of his fans and some more from Gorillaz, a band with which he recently collaborated, but let’s not rule out that he can be seen face to face with people like Frank Ocean, Tyler, the Creator on Kendrick Lamar, will dawn and we will see.