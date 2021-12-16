The entrecote or the pieces of veal or beef, require his technique so that they are well cooked, juicy on the inside and with that aspect that meat lovers like so much. Today we want to tell you the Chef’s Tricks to Make the Perfect Steak at Home, so that you can give your favorite cuts of meat the perfect point.

The technique, which is quite peculiar and was popularized by chef Heston BlumenthalIt is very simple to leave the meat at its exact point, flavor, tenderness and presentation, retaining most of the juices inside so that diners can enjoy the perfect entrecote.

Buying the entrecote

Obviously, the most important thing is to buy quality meat, since this dish, beyond the technique that we are now going to comment on, is based on a piece of meat -the entrecote- of about three or four centimeters thick, since later we will cut it into transverse fillets when serving it.

When selecting the entrecote, we can choose according to our tastes, opting to acquire this cut from the preferred origin, whether it be our meat from national races or those that come from other countries famous for the quality of their cattle. Remember our tips for buying meat.

Maturation at home

For a tastier meat, chef Heston Blumenthal recommends a short maturation at home, to slightly dehydrate the meat and ripen it to perfect its flavor. The process is the following. We take the entrecote and dry it well with kitchen paper. Then, we must place it on a grille so that air can circulate comfortably and leave it in the fridge, for three or four days without wrapping it.

The cold and humidity of the refrigerator will make the entrecote mature correctly, even if it is will darken a bit its surface as you can see in the images. During those three days, it is recommended turn the piece every twelve hours so that you are exposed to this process evenly.

After three days, we take it out of the fridge and leave it at least three hours at room temperature before cooking. The cut of meat may appear scarred as if it was on the grill, due to the cold will have drawn On the surface of the meat, the lines of the rack on which we had it inside the fridge.

The steak cooking

To get this meat filled with juices and caramelised on the outside, we heat a grill or a griddle that reaches and supports high temperatures for a few minutes so that it is very hot when we go to cook the entrecote. If we want, we can lightly varnish its surface with olive oil using a silicone brush.. We can also varnish the external face of the entrecote instead.

We put the entrecote to cook on the grill and let it cook over high heat, turning it every 20 seconds. Although we have always recommended making these pieces by letting them do a couple of minutes on each side without turning them over, Heston Blumenthale recommends a continuous turning of the piece so that it is done in a very homogeneous way and the juices circulate better.

On this, it should be noted the following: first, if you are going to do it Heston style -and it is interesting given the result- you must use tweezers and never turn the meat using a fork because you will puncture the entrecote and cause a loss of juices.

In addition, you should consider varnishing the meat at the beginning, because if the piece is turned before the caramelization forms on the surface, it’s easy for meat to tear, especially on grooved grills and not on those that are griddle type.

With these two caveats saved, Heston’s method of turning the entrecote every 20 seconds produces a magnificent result as the meat is cooked evenly. With a temperature probe or kitchen thermometer We can verify that the meat is at the point that we like.

For a meat slightly rosy and to the point we will wait until the meat is inside at about 55ºC before removing it. If you like it more or less cooked, you can take the entrecote when it is at 57 or 58ºC for meat past the point, or at 52 or 53ºC if you like it undercooked.

The rest of the flesh

This is a fundamental aspect. For the meat to be very juicy and retain its juices, preventing them from spilling out at the time of cutting, it is necessary let the meat rest in one piece for about five minutes. In addition, at that time the meat continues to cook and even increases its temperature inside, even if it is outside the fire.

Keep that last in mind to get the desired point. That is If you want the meat at its point at about 55ºC it is better to remove the meat when the probe indicates that it is at 52 or 53ºC. The rest time will help the meat to be to our liking. Experience will teach you to get the desired point, although everything will depend on the variety of meat and its thickness.

The cut and serve of the entrecote

Once the meat has rested, it is very comfortable for diners to present the already cut entrecote at the table, in small transverse fillets about three to four millimeters thick, placed one studded over the previous one in an aesthetic way. See how the meat hardly juices on the board or knife.

On the row of entrecote fillets, we can put some flake salt crystals, and accompany with a fresh salad, some piquillo peppers or the classic two-way fried potatoes. All perfect to enjoy. It is convenient to put a fork and a knife so that the fillets can be chopped and also so that those who do not want the delicious fat from the outside, can remove it.

How to make the perfect entrecote at home

Respecting all the previous instructions and advice, and starting from having bought a quality meat, you will be sure of being able to prepare this piece correctly on the grill, using the Chef’s Tricks to Make the Perfect Steak at Home. You will see the results.

With a little practice, we will gradually perfect our way of cooking. If you want to share your techniques, tell us in the comments your tricks to cook meat so that we can all improve our skills in this area.

