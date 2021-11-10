At this point in the season, there is no longer any doubt that the checkerboard print is the top of the moment, coats, dresses and even accessories They have been impregnated with the sixties black and white paintings. And of course, it was only a matter of time before the hair accessories too, as the latest collection of pins and clips from Mango, ideal to give a special touch to any hairstyle and show off the most sought after pattern.





We start with the hair clips, it is about a set that combines different sizes of frames, one clip has the largest print in black and cream, and the other clip shows them in a mini black and white version. Price 15.99 euros.





Secondly, we have the colorful version of the checkerboard print in these pins, which mix black and green; and rose with orange. Any of these hair accessories are ideal to make a difference and wear the latest hairstyles, or to create a total look checkerboard from head to toe.





-Set 2 hair clips, 12.99 euros.





Photos | Mango