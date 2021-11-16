In the case of the Xiaomi Mi 11T, its price before receiving the offer was 499 euros and now low to 459 euros . A considerable discount considering that it has been on the market for a few weeks and all the benefits it boasts. A model that can be neutral in white with a configuration of 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory.

But not only do they attract attention for their interior, because the design of the Xiaomi 11T It doesn’t go unnoticed with its aluminum alloy construction to show off. All this with a super camera module that supports the capabilities that we are going to enter into them. The center of operations is the Dimensity 1200 or the Snapdragon 888 , the most powerful chips of the moment and of which we will take advantage of.

In turn, the Pro model of the Xiaomi Mi 11T was for 649 euros and the offer is fair, since it is now low for stand at 599 euros. In this case you can also choose between white, blue and gray, all of them with 8 GB + 128 GB. A model that has some improved points with respect to its little brother such as 8K recording, a fast charging of 120W and dual SOUND BY Harman Kardon speakers.

What is it for me?

They are two models that share the majority of sections, although that first difference in the processor can be very important if we want to play games or squeeze the mobile with more demanding processes. The Snapdragon 888 is a notch above in results and that is why the price difference that we know.

The screens for their part are 6.67 inches AMOLED in both cases, with a refresh rate of 120Hz, offering us an outstanding experience in both cases. Counting on the cameras, the triple lens set consisting of 108 Mpx, wide angle and macro sensor is the same in both, which will give a lot of diversity to our creations. With electronic stabilizer in both and the ultra stable mode that significantly improves the result.

Finally, connectivity is missing nothing, with 5G, infrared sensor, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and GPS systems. Finishing with the shared 5,000 mAh battery and those fast charges of 67 W and 120 W for the Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro correspondingly. With this, we will have to choose if we want the most top or the base model is not enough.