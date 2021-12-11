The new Hongguang Mini EV Convertible has been fully exposed. Wuling’s new model is determined to be the cheapest electric convertible in the world. A vehicle with which to captivate the younger Chinese public. It is only three meters long and is capable of reaching 100 km / h. It will hit dealerships in 2022.

Wuling is finalizing the details to carry out the launch of its new and long-awaited electric vehicle. This major Chinese automaker in close collaboration with General Motors is determined to consolidate its dominant position in the realm of 100% electric mobility. And it is that, in its range is the best-selling electric car in China, the Hongguang Mini EV.

The Hongguang Mini EV took a short time to become a best seller. Now, Wuling will go one step further by offering young audiences a more passionate alternative. Specifically, a convertible variant. The new Hongguang Mini EV Convertible is right around the corner and its exterior design has been totally exposed.

Wuling’s Hongguang Mini EV Convertible is ready for its debut

The new Hongguang Mini EV Convertible from Wuling



Images of the new Wuling model have emerged from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China. A vehicle that is set to become the cheapest electric convertible in the world. In addition, the appearance of this graphic documentation confirms the fact that the presentation of the Hongguang Mini EV Convertible is imminent.

Wuling’s small electric convertible was already anticipated through a concept model that we met a few months ago at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show. As the brand itself pointed out at the time, the design of the concept car was quite close what the production model would look like. And so it is. However, it is important to note that, compared to the fixed roof model, the convertible variant sports several characteristic features.

Beyond the modifications necessary to accommodate the convertible system that uses a multilayer canvas, we must put special emphasis on the front. More specifically to the headlights, bumpers and the small grill. And in the rear, instead of the logo of the brand, it has been chosen to use the letters that make up the word Wuling. In the same way, the taillights have a very characteristic light signature.

Wuling’s little electric convertible



The measurements of the Hongguang Mini EV Convertible are very restrained. It is barely three meters long, so the length has grown slightly compared to the Hongguang Mini EV.

The measurements of the Wuling Hongguang Mini EV Convertible

Measures Hongguang Mini EV Convertible Long 3,059 mm Broad 1,521 mm High 1,614 mm Battle 2,010 mm

It is powered by 30 kW (41 hp) that allows you to achieve a 100 km / h top speed. Taking into account that it is not a car to circulate at high speeds, it is a value more than enough.