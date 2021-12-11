When you have a team the most common is customize it to your liking, and starting with the simplest is the logical thing to do, in the case of a game console like the Xbox, starting with the controller is the logical thing to do. The Power A remote is an excellent solution, it is not only economical since costs less than 28 eurosBut it is quite pretty and comes in assorted colors.

This is a product that is of a very high quality, since It is designed by a team of people who are passionate not only about games, but also about the console., and they love the Microsoft platform. It has a spectacular design, the metal crosshead and the diamond-textured grip give it a very elegant touch to the command, it also has a good ergonomics to make it very comfortable even with many hours of use.

The control has dual vibration motors, you can assign two advanced control buttons, it also has optimized precision on the buttons with anti-friction rings to make the hit more smooth. Another cool feature is that It has a 3.5mm input for you to install your headphones and have an even better experience, the more immersive it is, the more you will enjoy it.

In addition to the headphone jack has a USB input to connect the included cable, this is 3 meters long with velcro closure. This cable has undergone rigorous testing by Microsoft to provide you with a high performance and durable product.

Last updated on 2021-11-30. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

This remote is compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, so you have available the share button so you can show whoever you want captures and in-game clips of your game games. You can also adjust the volume or mute the chat on your headphones. The difference with battery controllers is that they will never turn off, you can play as long as you want without fear of being left in the middle of a difficult mission.

In summary, it is a control with which you can play for many hours without running out of power, you can share what you play with your friends, it has a long cable so you can play at a distance of 3 meters from the TV screen It also has a good grip on the back of the controller so that you feel comfortable handling it, it is also certified by Microsoft.

I hope you have excellent gaming sessions with this controller if you get hold of it, pay less than 28 euros For a control with this quality and characteristics it is quite good, and you can also connect your gamer headphones for a better experience.

