It may be surprising, but it is the pure reality. Only for about 50 euros you can get one of the most loved smart watches by users. It is the Amazfit Bip S, a renewed version of its previous model that is accompanied by a more precise geolocation thanks to the Sony handheld GPS chip .

Many individuals may think that having this property in a smartwatch entails a considerable increase in the price . However, this is not always the case and you may find really cheap options and full of features of great interest, such as the Amazfit Bip S .

The demand most demanded by users has to do with the geopositioning . Have in our hands the possibility of control a fixed route without having to take the mobile out of your pocket is a plus.

If you usually dedicate part of the day to exerciseLike going for a run, this device will be of great help to you. Mainly, because it will be in charge of pointing out the route and measuring the distances that have been traveled. Best of all is your high accuracy, since it perfectly detects our location and breaks that we do along the way.

But not only that, because this Amazfit watch is also characterized by other virtues. One of them is the information displayed on screen in relation to the activity. Some proofs of this are: the distance traveled in kilometers, the heart rate, the average speed and the time. Sufficient data to exercise properly and take excellent control of our body.

Full of virtues

While it is true that the quality of your screen is not preferred, but it brings with it a anti-glare color TFT panel that perfectly achieves its function. Despite not having a really high brightness, the content will always be visible in front of any luminosity.

One of the most outstanding elements of this watch is, without a doubt, its battery. This device is accompanied by a power of 200 mAh. An amount that guarantees up to more than a month of autonomy, although it all depends on how we use it.

Offers various sports modalities, although only the most classic, such as: running, walking, swimming … In relation to the latter, it is water resistant up to 50 meters below it.

For a price of around 50 euros on offer, not counting the 10% coupon that you can activate before purchase, this Amazfit Bip S is the Better option if you want to give a smartwatch for Christmas. The large number of functions it hides and the versatility In terms of use, they make this watch one of the best (and the cheapest) with integrated GPS. A unique opportunity that you should not miss.