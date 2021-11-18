The AirPods Max are headphones that from day one have generated a lot of controversy due to their price. Therefore, if you are one of those people who are interested in these headphones, but do not want to spend so much money, in this post we bring you an offer from its main competitors, the Sony WH1000XM4.
How to get these Sony at a discount
As we told you, the big competitors of the AirPods Max are the Sony WH1000XM4, headphones that delight all users but with a much lower price than the Apple headphones. In fact, many users who were waiting for the AirPods Max ended up opting for the Sony ones because the difference in performance between one and the other certainly does not equal the price difference between the two.
Also, these Sony WH1000XM4 are now heavily discounted at Amazon, reaching up to 20% discount and saving you 76 euros on your purchase. These are headphones that surely have the best noise cancellation on the market, which is accompanied by a sound quality really fantastic. In fact, they are cataloged by many professionals as the best headphones in their range. However, if you are still reluctant to invest that amount of money in headphones, you can also find the Sony WH1000XM3 at a much lower price. They are the previous version and the differences are not really great between the two headphones, so they are still an ideal option if you want to save a good sum of money.
Do they have many differences with the AirPods Max?
Surely the question you ask yourself is whether it is really worth paying the difference and buying the AirPods Max, and the reality is that, despite the fact that the AirPods Max are slightly superior in some respects to the Sony WH1000XM4, in no case is that slight The improvement justifies the huge difference in price.
In The Bitten Apple we already tell you the differences between the AirPods Max and the Sony WH1000XM4 and, how final conclusion, We can say that they are two very high-level headphones, whose users are going to enjoy a lot. However, really the only differential in relation to the AirPods Max is integration within the entire Apple ecosystem, something that Sony headphones don’t have. Now, judge for yourself if you think that this difference is worthy of having to pay practically double the money for headphones that really are wonderful, but that have competitors such as Sony that also delight each and everyone of the users who try them.