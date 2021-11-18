How to get these Sony at a discount

As we told you, the big competitors of the AirPods Max are the Sony WH1000XM4, headphones that delight all users but with a much lower price than the Apple headphones. In fact, many users who were waiting for the AirPods Max ended up opting for the Sony ones because the difference in performance between one and the other certainly does not equal the price difference between the two.

Also, these Sony WH1000XM4 are now heavily discounted at Amazon, reaching up to 20% discount and saving you 76 euros on your purchase. These are headphones that surely have the best noise cancellation on the market, which is accompanied by a sound quality really fantastic. In fact, they are cataloged by many professionals as the best headphones in their range. However, if you are still reluctant to invest that amount of money in headphones, you can also find the Sony WH1000XM3 at a much lower price. They are the previous version and the differences are not really great between the two headphones, so they are still an ideal option if you want to save a good sum of money.