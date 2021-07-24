After several very disappointing races by Esteban Ocon, the Frenchman finally regained his good feelings and at Silverstone he returned to the points. The key has been in a profound change of parts of his car.

13th on Friday in qualifying for the sprint race, in which he rose to 10th after 17 laps. And, finally, ninth in Sunday’s race in what was the weekend of the return to the track of the points after four races without doing it for Esteban Ocon.

That’s the quick summary of a Great Britain Grand Prix which allowed the French Alpine rider to regain the good feelings lost from Azerbaijan. While Fernando Alonso, his teammate, returned to his best version, Ocon was lost and was even eliminated in Q1 on a couple of occasions.

“As soon as we got the car on track in FP1, it was as competitive as it should be and everything got a lot better”

But the chassis change and a good number of parts for the Silverstone event have led to an instant improvement. “I’m pretty sure we’ve solved the problem we had. We have done not just a chassis change, there were many other things, soil and other parts, “said Ocon in this regard.

“We saw something afterwards and we wondered if that could be the reason. The only thing that matters to me is that I feel good now and that as soon as we put the car on track in FP1, it was as competitive as it should be and everything improved a lot »stressed Ocon, who is now 13th in the overall drivers’ standings with 14 points, 12 less than Fernando Alonso.

As a result, Alpine remains in contention for fifth place in the constructors’ championship, scoring 40 points, eight less than Aston Martin and again less than AlphaTauri.