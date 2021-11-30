The controversies with the charging system of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro do not end, the last thing that has been seen is that these devices would not charge if an original cable and charger are not used.

Google unveiled its two new devices a few weeks ago. At that precise moment all eyes were on the new Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro. And, is that the launch of two terminals equipped with a self-made interior is not something that is seen every day.

The expectations were high and, for the moment, it seems that they are not being fully met. In fact, the Google Pixel 6 may be one of the devices that is causing the most problems for users around the world. There is no need to be alarmist, but the latest news is not relatively good.

It all started with Google’s announcement about the charging speed of their devices and, is that, what the Mountain View people said is that their devices had a charging power of 30 W, but the reality is that they did not reach this figure and, rather, they stayed close to 22 W.

By not offering a decent fast charge, users began to be unhappy with Google, but it seems that this would be only a small part of the problem of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. In the Google forums the last thing that is being commented is that yes the original accessories are not used the device does not charge.

What has been said in the Google forums is that the possibility that the device does not charge is due to the fact that the cables and chargers used are not of sufficient quality. This measure would be made to maintain a certain security in the device, although the complaints of the users also go around that there is no warning.

And, is that, when connecting the device poor quality charger or cable, nothing is displayed on the screen. The Google Pixel 6 remains as if absolutely nothing was happening. If it is a security measure, the minimum is to add a notice indicating that the load will not be carried out.