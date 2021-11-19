Getting all the elements of a movie to be at the same level is downright difficult. Above all, in gender exercises; and if one speaks of horror, with how difficult it is not to fall into topical or laughable dramatic approaches and ridiculous or highly exaggerated staging, the nuisance is accentuated. In the case of The passenger (Raúl Cerezo and Fernando González Gómez, 2021), screened at the last Sitges Festival, this happens to a certain extent.

Experience is a degreeFurthermore, and although both Spanish filmmakers have been in directing eight and twelve short films respectively, with nominations and awards at various minor festivals for Derision (2004), The Working Dead (2014), Happy ending and Downunder (2017), for one it is his debut film while, for the other, it is the third feature film after Zombie world 2 (2018), in the company of Christopher G. Moore, Aaron McCann and Stefan Androv Radanovich, and Standard (2020).

The hard-working cast of ‘La pasajera’ and the dynamics of its characters

With the first notes of the soundtrack composed by the incipient Alejandro Román, to whom we also owe the music of The perfect stranger (Toni Bestard, 2011), The common enemy (Jaime Otero Romani, 2013) or Vasi’s Odyssey (Vasileios Papatheocharis, 2020), and the misty setting, Raúl Cerezo and Fernando González intend to breathe a haunting tone to The passenger. And in the mood of the spectators. From the very beginning, go.

The four main characters seem credible to us at all times, and their interacting dynamics are of greater interest than the terrifying narrative with the libretto by Luis Sánchez-Polack (What a miserable life). But the one it is formidable as the loading Blasco is Ramiro Blas placeholder image, whom we can recognize from the Vivaldi of Tell me how it happened (Miguel Ángel Bernardeau, since 2001), his Rafael Urdaneta in The Ministry of Time (Pablo and Javier Olivares, since 2015) or Dr. Carlos Sandoval from Vis a vis (Álex Pina, Esther Martínez Lobato and Iván Escobar, 2015-2019).

As to the three actresses that complete the central cast from The passenger, both Cristina Alcázar, who has also intervened in Tell me how it happened to play Juana Andrade in eighty-three episodes, and Cecilia Suárez (The three burials of Melquiades Estrada), in the skin of Lidia and Mariela, as the young Paula Gallego, who has played María Alcántara in ninety-three other chapters of Tell me how it happened and Vivi Quintanilla in Vis a Vis: The oasis (Pina, Martínez Lobato and Escobar, 2020) and who assumes Marta here, they give the reply decisively.

Good cinema ruined by terror

But there is another feature of The passenger that attracts us more than the horror plot: cinematographic technique, audiovisual configuration displayed by Raúl Cerezo and Fernando González in certain sequences. The one that serves as a presentation to Blasco by Ramiro Blas, for example, in slow motion and set to music to give it a distinctive character. What virtuous is the use of the double focal, that is, the composition of close-ups and mediums in two different terms without blurring, a la Alfred Hitchcock or Brian de Palma.

Also, the subjective ones that seem a mix between those of Predator (John McTiernan, 1987) and Infernal possession (Sam Raimi, 1981). OR a very striking staging for a conversation with double couples, going from one to the other without cutting the plane. Pure filmic inventiveness that, unfortunately, is weighed down by the excesses and the shabbyness of the genre more devalued; even with details that remind us of other very significant ones in the series The Strain (Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan, 2014-2017).

The passenger could have been a nice road movie by Raúl Cerezo and Fernando González; but without the plot of violent biological fantasy, or with a greater cleanliness in its concrete ingredients and artistic design; and if it got rid of some implausibility and arbitrariness in script decisions. It is basically another example of good cinema ruined by horror, the kind of celluloid story most worthy of fear.