Colors are something very personal, and over the years Apple has evolved and opened the variety of tones in its devices. If with the original iMac and later with the iPod, Apple always offered a lot of customization when it came to colors. Then we went through a time when white and black predominated. And now this has changed again.

The current color gamut of Apple in its devices is so wide that it has become a real chaos, just as comment BasicAppleGuy in an article on his blog. We have up to 8 Apple devices that are offered in different colors, which do not match each other.

years ago Apple had 4 basic colors: space gray, black, gold and pink, and he used them on all his devices: Mac, iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad … but that has changed. Now we have many different colors, and the blue of the iMac is different from the blue of the iPhone, which is also different from the blue of the iPad Air or the blue of the HomePod mini.

More than 50 different colors

If we review the different devices that Apple currently has for sale, we get an almost eternal list of colors. In addition, it must be taken into account that the shades of blue, pink or green are different depending on the device.

iMac, 6 colors : blue, green, orange, pink, purple, silver and yellow

: blue, green, orange, pink, purple, silver and yellow MacBook Air, 3 colors : gold, space gray and silver.

: gold, space gray and silver. MacBook Pro, 2 colors : space gray and silver.

: space gray and silver. iPhone 11, 6 colors : purple, green, yellow, white, black and red.

: purple, green, yellow, white, black and red. iPhone 12, 6 colors : purple, blue, green, white, black and red.

: purple, blue, green, white, black and red. iPhone 13, 5 colors : pink, blue, midnight, star white and red.

: pink, blue, midnight, star white and red. iPhone 13 Pro, 4 colors : alpine blue, silver, gold and platinum.

: alpine blue, silver, gold and platinum. iPad and iPad Pro, 2 colors : space gray and silver.

: space gray and silver. iPad Air, 5 colors : blue, green, pink, space gray and silver.

: blue, green, pink, space gray and silver. iPad mini, 4 colors : pink, purple, space gray and star white.

: pink, purple, space gray and star white. Apple Watch, 11 colors : Blue, Gold (Stainless Steel / Aluminum), Graphite, Green, Midnight, Red, Silver (Stainless Steel / Aluminum), Star White, Space Gray, Space Black Titanium, and Titanium.

: Blue, Gold (Stainless Steel / Aluminum), Graphite, Green, Midnight, Red, Silver (Stainless Steel / Aluminum), Star White, Space Gray, Space Black Titanium, and Titanium. AirPods Max, 5 colors : green, pink, silver, space gray and sky blue.

: green, pink, silver, space gray and sky blue. HomePod mini, 5 colors: blue, orange, space gray, white and yellow.

It is true that the color is one more marketing tool. It is possible that a device does not attract us enough as such, but that a certain new color does. However, this does not mean that Apple could be somewhat more homogeneous in its color decisions, it seems that workers from different departments do not communicate with each other.

Why is orange great for an iMac or HomePod, but not an iPhone? It is something that of course only Apple workers know, and that is bringing us the greatest “colorization” in the history of Apple devices.

Related topics: Manzana

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe