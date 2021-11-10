The changes that Supergirl had from the comics to the series

As part of the Supergirl series finale, we present to you the changes the television show made to the story that was introduced to us in the comic Otto Binder and Al Plastino

After six years on the air, the Supergirl series came to an end. Throughout 125 episodes divided into six seasons (five of them broadcast on the CW network) the program created by Greg Berlanti, Ali Adler and Andrew Kreisberg showed us interesting changes to the myth of the Girl of Steel.

Throughout the series, the creators of the show not only introduced us to one of the most acclaimed versions of Supergirl, they also gave us interesting changes in the story and mythology of Kara Zor-El, who became a more than important character. in the Arrowverse (today CWverse)

We share the most obvious changes that were made to the history of comics to deliver a series that comes to an end in 2021.

Alex Danvers comes on stage

In the comics, Kara Zor-El comes to earth and lives her childhood in an orphanage, until she is a teenager, where Superman finds her and discovers that she is his cousin, so Supergirl does not have a close relative, except Clark Kent.

In the series, Kara Davners comes to the bosom of a family where her sister Alex, who became a role model for Kara, thanks to her work at the DEO, and with whom she experiences bittersweet moments throughout the series.

Kara’s powers manifested as an adult

While in the comics Kara began to manifest her powers at an early age, Supergirl received training and preparation from Superman, who kept her a secret to be a support when necessary.

In the television program Kara began to manifest her Kryptonian powers, so she alone learned to use and control them, to go on stage in her first mission, where she avoided an air tragedy.

From Linda Danvers to Kara Danvers

Another change that Supergirl received in the series was the alter ego of Kara Danvers, a name composed of her Kryptonian alias and the surname of the family that welcomed her, while in the comics Supergirl’s civil name was Linda Lee, for switch to Linga Lang, after the events of the Infinite Earths Crisis.

Jimmy Olsen searched for Supergirl’s heart

The faithful followers of the mythology of Superman immediately locate Jimmy Olsen as photographer of the Daily Planet and the great friend of Clark Kent and Superman, something that changed radically in the CW series.

James Olsen changed his scene by moving from Metropolis to National City, where he works as CatCo’s art director, a position he got at the request of his friend Clark Kent. James and Kara showed romantic interest, but this was not given.

Hank Henshaw, from killer to scientist

In the comics, Hank Henshaw is a scientist in the service of NASA who lost his family to an accident, for which he blamed Superman and eventually became Superman Cyborg, debuting in the arc The Reign of Supermen, in 1993.

For the television series Hank Henshaw was a scientist in the service of DEO, who developed an obsession to catch Martian Manhunter, which led him to suffer an accident, which Cadmus took advantage of to turn him into Cyborg Superman.

From an urban legend to an ally of organizations

In the comics Supergirl is not a great ally of any terrestrial organization, she only supports the Justice League and the Legion of Superheroes on important missions.

While in the series, Kara Danvers is linked to DEO, an organization that at first sought to study her by force, but later collaborates with them after her sister Alex takes over as leader of the organization.

Mon-El and Kara, a romance beyond the stars

In the comics Kara Zor-El has only two remembered romances, the first with Brainiac-5 of the Legion of Super-Heroes, and years later with Lex Luthor II.

In the series Supergirl falls in love with Mon-El, with whom he lives an intense romance, until he is forced to leave the earth after the events where the queen Rhea of ​​Daxam, his mother, wanted to destroy the earth. Mon-El’s interpreter Chris Wood is in real life the husband of Melissa Benoist, protagonist of Supergirl

Kara and her rise in Cat. Co.

Kara Zor-El, in her alias as Linda Lee in the comics, served as a student advisor, although Caty Grant considered her an irresponsible young woman.

In the first seasons of the series, Kara Danvers got a job with Caty Grant, owner of CatCo, where she started as Grant’s assistant, to become a reporter, where she was able to delve into history that other journalists do not reach.

Kara Zor-El is stronger than Kal-El

Kal-El and Kara Zor-El are the last two Kryptonians on earth, so they are both the strongest beings on the planet, although Superman has the most reflectors compared to Supergirl.

In the series Supergirl was shown to be smarter than his cousin Clark Kent, who in one of several adventures believed that Kara was General Zod, until Supergirl managed to get him out of the trance he had for the kryptonite

Kara did have a father … but he was not a father at all

In the second season, Kara and Alex Danvers discover that their father is still alive, and not only that, but also that he was a worker for Cadmus, the organization in charge of expelling all forms of extraterrestrial life from earth, a radical change compared to the comics where the Danvers family practically doesn’t exist.

A new uniform

One of the most obvious changes for the Supergirl series was the uniform, which began with a red skirt, which changed to pants similar to Superman. This change was not only well received by the fans, even Melissa Benoist herself was happy and comfortable with this change.

Source: DC Comics / The CW

The debut of Supergirl and Superman in a collector’s volume

Action Comics # 1 brought Superman into the world, sparking the idea of ​​the superhero in many ways, and creating the comic book industry as we know it.

Join our celebration of incredible history

80 years of Action Comics. Featuring the first appearances of Superman, Supergirl, Brainiac, Humantarget, Zatara, The Fortress of Solitude and more.

