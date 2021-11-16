File image of Gerardo Martino, technical director of Mexico. EFE / Rodrigo Sura



After the defeat of the Mexican team against the United States, the coach Gerardo Tata Martino will make changes to the starting line-up that faces the team of Canada for the eighth day of the Octagonal Final of Concacaf heading to the World Cup Qatar 2022.

According to the chain ESPN, the tricolor technician was dissatisfied with the performance of his team in the game against the Americans, so for his next duel the tactical stop will change and with it, there will also be changes in the names that they start. Highlights that Jesus Tecatito Crown be one of the changes, because it would go to the bank.

In total there would be three changes in the line-up: the aforementioned Porto de Portugal player and him would be joined by the Tigres side, Luis Chaka Rodríguez and Cruz Azul midfielder Luis Romo. Their places would be occupied by Néstor Araujo, Jorge Sánchez and Orbelín Pineda. The stopped would go from a 4-3-3 to a 5-2-3.

It is then that the starting lineup To face the Canadians he wanted as follows: Guillermo Ochoa in goal; July Tasting Domínguez, Johan Vásquez and Néstor Araujo in the central defense, Jorge Sánchez and Jesús Gallardo as lanes; Edson Álvarez and Héctor Herrera in the midfield, and Orbelín Pineda, Raúl Jiménez and Hirving Lozano in attack.

Mexico players celebrate a goal, in a file photo. EFE / Carlos Ramírez



Questions about Mexico’s performance in the World Cup qualifiers gained strength after losing two goals to zero with the United States and giving up the first place in the standings. Even after finishing the meeting in Cincinnati, Ohio, fans that were close to where the press conference with Martino took place insulted him and asked him to resign.

Given this, the coach assured that there are no reasons to think about leaving the tricolor bench: “you have to analyze that defeat and nothing else, there is no reason to talk about a resignation and take this to extremes, I have never gone to extremes, neither when it comes to winning, nor when it comes to losing, ”he said.

“It was a painful defeat yes, but we can’t think that the end of the world is coming for a first game lost, we must measure up and modify. We cannot think that after seven games played and only one lost we are at the bottom of the abyss. Winning against Canada is momentous to avoid conceding two consecutive defeats, that is why it is very important to win this match to keep ourselves up there ”, assured the 58-year-old coach.

And it is that, the defeat before the combined of the Bars and the Stars meant the first defeat of Mexico in the World Cup qualifying rounds. After seven games, El Tri posted four wins, two draws and one defeat, the same balance as the United States but with a worse goal difference.

The match against Canada is scheduled to take place this Tuesday at the 20:05 hours, Central Mexico time, on the field of the Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta. The whole of the Maple Leaf is third in the classification with 13 points, one less than the Mexicans.

KEEP READING:

“Tata” Martino affirmed that having lost to the US is not “a reason to speak of a resignation”

Mexican fans attacked Gerardo Martino and asked for his resignation from the Mexican National Team

Cruz Azul and Santos won their ticket to the Liga MX Femenil Liguilla for the first time