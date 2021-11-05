Those of Google have accepted in the best possible way what the South Korean government has sent after the approval of its bill, now it only remains to see how Apple reacts.

Google does not seem to like many countries, although there is one in particular that has managed to stick the dagger in the most painful area possible. And, is that, South Korea has done something that seemed unthinkable until a few weeks ago.

What the Asian country has achieved is that Google offers alternative payment methods in its application store and that they do not have to go through the hands of Mountain View. To achieve this they have had to get serious and pass a bill.

This bill has become a reality, so both Google and Apple will have to heed what the South Korean government orders. The first company to take action on this has been Google.

And, surprisingly, what they have done is abide by the new rule in the best possible way. Now application developers in South Korea will be able to indicate new payment methods within their applications and users will be free to pay using these channels.

The blow to Google is clear and, is that, the company generates profits through the commissions that it stipulates for each sale of the applications that are in its application store.

Yes indeed. Google has not been calm and also comments to users that the payment methods offered by the developers may not be entirely secure when compared to those offered in the application store itself.

South Korea has stood up to Google, so we will have to wait to find out if any other country dares to launch itself head-on against the Android giant. Although it will also be necessary to wait to know the answer by Apple.

The expectation is that those of Cupertino do not cooperate in the same way as Google’s, although you never know and, it may, that we all get a surprise. Of course, taking into account the case of Epic, it is most likely that they do not respond in such an affable way.