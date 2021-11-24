As a priority, it is definitely important to invest in talent management to have more prepared employees, and it is curious that there are still companies that do not find the benefit of this; However, today many companies have realized that they need new skills and competencies to face the highly variable environment we live in.

This reality is confirmed by a KPMG survey, which revealed that 62% of managers believe that skills shortages are preventing their organization from keeping up with the pace of change. Therefore, training and skills development must be essential for companies, as this will help them to be more competitive and resilient; Furthermore, according to a study by the consulting firm Gartner, nearly 60% of HR leaders globally consider the development of the critical character, skills and competencies of collaborators as a priority for 2022.

Another challenge that worries many company executives refers to building the leadership bank, that is, building the next generation of leaders in organizations. Globally, only 11% of HR professionals report having a strong succession team for leadership positions, the lowest rate in the last decade, according to DDI; therefore, working on specific strategies to develop leaders who are goal-focused, innovative, transformational, digital, and creative is something that HR cannot underestimate.

By 2022 it will also be important to continue to focus on the combination of human work and automation, through Artificial Intelligence (AI), since this type of technological change makes it easier to execute operational tasks, analyze, predict and diagnose to make better decisions. in terms of attraction, selection and retention of human capital in a company.

Almost 2 years after the pandemic, we still find companies that speak of themselves as non-digital companies, when finally having a digital process that adds value to the HR area is no longer a choice, it is an obligation and more than anything an opportunity. to be at the forefront.