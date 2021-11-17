There are so many cultural differences, production opportunities or means to establish themselves as key in the formation of prices of goods and services, that it tends to think that the difference between the first and third world has been the product of chance, without realizing that the evolution of an efficient and effective judiciary has been dramatically relevant, particularly when it has earned the respectability and credibility of the defendants.

The quality of the products, the strength of the companies, and their presence in international markets are the product of certainty. Justice, the most precious value provided by the establishment of the state, makes all the difference in the formation of a viable business community, one that does not encounter the obstacles of underdevelopment every day, ranging from high energy costs , deficient roads or communication channels, even a grotesque bureaucracy, which makes of the formalities obstacle course towards the formation of utilities.

If you look carefully, until a few years ago, we had an advanced legal system, a product of the widespread belief that the problem was in the laws. The codification process, which we began in Mexico in the 19th century, built a solid scaffolding that made many think that we would move towards development, but the problem is and has been, for decades, in the judiciary.

With a legal system with great weaknesses, the judges, and especially the Supreme Court of Justice of the United States of America, have known how to guide civil, commercial and administrative activity along a path without nooks and crannies, in which the breach of laws or contracts, delay, and poor quality in goods and services are paid dearly. The result is in sight. In Mexico, a lot has to be done to change our judicial apparatus, but that change is not in the laws.

The same happens with another essential issue to build a better country, the effective control of public spending. This, given that, although the official sector is not the largest and most torquey piece of economic machinery, without a doubt, its behavior determines it, for better or for worse.

A little more than 20 years ago there was a turn in which simulation has prevailed, again, to the detriment of efficiency. It went from a major finance accounting scheme to one of superior audit, but in reality the only thing that changed was the name.