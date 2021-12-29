Although it is premature to make a forecast on whether the context of the workforce created during the crisis will be the new constant in the future, it is clearer how performance measures before the pandemic have very little application now, in a reality of work from home or hybrid.

Current evaluation systems do not capture the digital reality that has forced people to do more with less, causing them stress that the tools we use do not allow us to know in order to act accordingly. MIT’s Scharage (2020) suggests recalibrating Critical Success Factors (CSFs) to ensure that work works, respecting the blurred distinction that exists today between work and life at home.

This means that companies must renew their dashboards so that they become a tool that inspires people and work teams to achieve positive results. The new high performance management will depend on the measurement of high performance, where the exchange of quantitative and qualitative information becomes essential for the leaders and employees of the organization.

The digital future of performance measurement will depend on how performance is measured and understood. To many companies, moving so quickly towards remote work schemes, has forced them to improve their communication, but, even more, they have found new forms of coordination and collaboration to fulfill the promises of value for their clients.

The findings that so far have allowed us to see the contingency are in line with the research Performance Management´s Digital Shift jointly published by MIT and McKinsey in 2019, referring to the fact that “the biggest cultural and organizational change in performance evaluation systems will be feedback time, tempo and impact. Instead of annual, quarterly or impromptu reviews, companies focused on talent and accountability will encourage and allow for near-constant feedback.

Furthermore, constructive, traceable and influential feedback will be the coin that motivates on one side and on the other, timely reports in an environment of trust, transparency and justice in the post-pandemic reality. Feedback enriched with data and aligned with CSFs simultaneously promotes situational awareness and self-awareness: better feedback translates into better results. To achieve this, Scharage (2020) proposes that leaders do the following:

Commit to a culture of continuous feedback. Performance management platforms should facilitate continuous feedback on career progress, growth, and opportunities, from a shared perspective on what high performance means to the organization.

Development is important, especially for those who do remote work and do not have physical interaction with their peers or bosses, so the systems must provide enough information to the parties involved, in such a way that programs are created that encourage the desired behaviors. by the organization, but also cultivate the development of new skills and capacities.

Commit to transparency. The credibility and reliability of performance management depend to a large extent not only on whether the system is fair but on whether it actually appears to be fair. This assertion becomes even more crucial for the current moment and for post-pandemic performance management. To achieve this, employees must be able to see that their contributions to the meetings are recognized or the impact that their failure has on the delivery of value by the company.

Commit to performance management and alignment of FCEs. There is no meaningful performance management without measurable, clear and concise FCE, so the success of creating and delivering the company's value proposition to its clients depends on the alignment that exists between these factors and the key results that is expected to achieve. In this sense, it is the directors of the different functional areas and not HR who must ensure that performance management activities support measurable and valuable results for the organization.

Contact:

Rodrigo González Souza and Alejandro Vázquez Ríos, Professors of the Personnel Management area at IPADE Business School. *

The opinions expressed are solely the responsibility of their authors and are completely independent of the position and editorial line of Forbes Mexico.