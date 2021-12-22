The challenge of Qatar 2022 before the crowds

Opportunities in Doha

Although the call for the Arab Cup 2021 cannot be compared to what the call for the World Cup could beSince the attraction of tourism was very low, it was possible to notice the reaction of the local authorities to the flow of 40 thousand people.

The stadium to the east of Doha looked to the best of its capacity, in the duel of Qatar and Algeria.

(Gabriel Roux.)



The population of Doha does not exceed 2.4 million inhabitants, the closure of roads and the saturation of those available, as well as the metro network faced the tests they will face in a world cup that expects more than 1 million visitors.

The heavy investments that Qatar made in a modern metro are undeniable, however, it is a society with a high dependence on the car, so the use of the metro is still very low.

The Doha metro looks flawless, although its use remains underutilized.

(Gabriel Roux.)



Health protocols in the country today require the use of the Ehteraz system, an application in which the health status of each person has to be updated and is essential to enter from a store to a stadium, an effect that slows down the process of accessing any closed space, such as the subway, a stadium or a hotel. The use of the internet is essential for the effect of this protocol.

As seen in these massive events, the authorities still lack coordination and the public is unaware of the scope that the Metro has to approach a stadium.

The organizing committee ensures that a fan will be able to see more than one game in a single day, in addition to using the public transport infrastructure for this.

Doha is a city with a high motorization and investment for the use of public transport although it is still low.

(Gabriel Roux.)



However, the operation still leaves something to be desired, although a good part of the population is bilingual, there is a lag in visitor service, as well as protocol and coordination between authorities.