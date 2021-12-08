The economic adversities that currently exist do not prevent the industry in the country from rebounding, generating new Mexican unicorns.

However, despite the fact that entrepreneurship players grow more and more, their foray into the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) does not have an easy outlook, as there are barriers that put their profitability in doubt.

And is that yesterday one more unicorn was added to the list, that is, a startup that reached a value of more than one billion dollars.

Main obstacles

Despite the fact that unicorns are highly valued companies, one of the essential requirements to go public is to generate a competitive advantage in profitability to attract clients from the financial sector.

This, since, in the event that these fintech companies access financing and manage to list, their shares could be severely punished almost immediately.

For this reason, this type of company faces an adverse scenario in which banks allocate resources to technology development, but do so in reference to performance numbers.

Currently, between the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) and the Institutional Stock Exchange (BIVA) there are only 157 companies.

Another main barrier that national unicorns face is the low participation of individual investors, which generates little liquidity in the Stock Market and causes large companies to request the cancellation of their shares, as Bio Pappel, LALA, Pochteca or Elementia did.

However, these corporations continue to pave the way and seek a way to grow outside of Latin America; some even choose to enter the US market, as their stock markets are much larger and it is precisely this capitalization that gives them prestige among investors globally.

Mexican unicorns

According to CB Insights, Mexico already has six unicorns (startups that reached a value of more than one billion dollars), since Incode managed to enter the list:

Kavak / October 1, 2020 / $ 8.7 billion

Bitso / May 5, 2021 / $ 2.2 billion

Clip / June 10, 2021 / $ 2 billion

I trust / September 29, 2021 / 1.3 billion dollars

Clara / December 6, 2021 / $ 1 billion

Incode / December 7, 2021 / $ 1,250 million

The identity verification and authentication platform through artificial intelligence is already an international benchmark. Incode will seek to boost its growth both in Mexico and in Europe, the Middle East, the United States, Canada and Latin America.

And it is that his appointment is given almost seven months after he received 25 million dollars in his Series A investment round.

National representation

Mexico contributes only 2.4 percent of unicorns worldwide, since 206 were registered until the third quarter of 2021.

Technological innovation is the main tool for the creation of these giants, but, although there are about 443 fintech companies in the country, most of these do not stand out on the list because they do not yet have the authorization of the National Banking Commission and of Securities (CNBV)

That is why the weight falls on the six Mexican unicorns, since globally, in the first months of 2021, these types of companies raised $ 31.1 billion in financing rounds.

