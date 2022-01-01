In Doha there are Catholic and Christian communities, which turn out to be a minority just like the Spanish-speakers there., they spoke with Life and Style to face the dates in a place as radically different as this emirate of the Persian Gulf.

The Arab nation has customs that might seem radical in the eyes of our culture.

(Gabriel Roux)



“It’s a bit sad, being away you feel the emptiness of a family celebration with all the preparations, that will always be missed,” said Arleth Roldán, originally from Tlaxcala, Mexico. “Although at the same time I love having a different celebration with friends, they are mixed feelings,” he added.

Although with his four years living in Doha, Qatar, he has learned to take advantage of these celebrations.

My first tree was horrible little and with no Christmas things, but you will always miss that feeling of joy that I share as a family in Mexico Iván Cuellar, Mexican based in Doha

The brightness of the city is not accompanied by the decoration of the season and is something that others enjoy, as is the case of Carolina Tala, a Chilean.

“I have been in Doha for four years, but I have only spent one in the country. In essence I am something of a Grinch, therefore I love Christmas in Doha because there is no constant bombardment. That said, no. I don’t decorate my house. I do miss the very good olives in Chile, the real cheese and my family. Obviously I do not miss the secret friend because it stinks me to go shopping for gifts, “the South American was honest.

It is usual for expatriates living in the country to take those weeks to travel to Europe, which is a destination where the spirit of Christmas and the holidays has a touch of fairy tales, due to the snowy landscapes, the decorated and illuminated villas, According to other Mexicans who prefer to use these holidays to visit winter destinations with New Year celebrations, since this does not exist even by accident in Qatar.