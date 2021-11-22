A car ran over participants in a christmas parade which was held in the state of Wisconsin, United States, in one of the activations of outdoor events that marked the return of these, after the contingency that has been lived and that stopped its realization suddenly.

In this unfortunate incident, the testimonies and video witnesses that have been distributed on social networks have realized the magnitude of the incident, which has put the realization of these events in a predicament, not only in the United States, but also in Mexico, where violence ends with live concerts.

Terrible precedent for the events industry

An unfortunate incident occurred in the United States, in full return to outdoor events, after a health contingency that prevented them from taking place and that continues to dictate a series of rules to be taken into account.

On this occasion, what happened during a Christmas parade held in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, left at least 20 people injured, after the vehicle passed over the people who were participating in the activation.

After the incident reported in networks, various testimonies began to pour in, trying to understand what happened in this incident that has left a terrible reference for these events that return after serious restrictions in their organization and now with the challenge of security for the attendees, before incidents of this type.

The fact not only raises the challenges in the United States, in Mexico the challenge in live concerts is faced by the violence that prevails in entities such as the state of Mexico, where this weekend a concert by Gerardo Díaz’s band was canceled. and his Hierarchy, after detonations with a firearm carried out in his encounter.

