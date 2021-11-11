Héctor Daer, Pablo Moyano and Carlos Acuña

L the new CGT will be led by a new triumvirate: Héctor Daer, from Health; Pablo Moyano, from Truckers, and Carlos Acuña, from service stations). Antonio Caló, the leader of the UOM who wanted to join as a room member of the maximum conduction and achieved the support Kirchner trade unionism, could not join and was in charge of the Ministry of Industry.

First, an extraordinary congress was held to approve changes in the statute of the labor union, which provides for the creation of another 10 positions on the board of directors and the application of a women’s quota. Then the ordinary congress began at the Parque Norte headquarters to elect new authorities until 2025, which meant the glorious return of Moyanism.

Pablo Moyano is not present. He got up with a fever and will take over via Zoom . His father,. Hugo was also able to place Mario Manrique, from Smata, in the Trade Union Secretary, a strategic position. Meanwhile, the Kirchnerism of the Federal Current was left out of the main positions. One of them, Sergio Palazzo, will go to the Administrative Secretary.

Thus, the 2021 model labor union contemplates the return of key unions and an accent on the internal drive that will give it more representativeness. And it is emerging as a CGT that, with that decisive component, will seek regain lost power.

Ricardo Pignanelli (SMATA), Hugo Moyano (Truckers) and Sergio Palazzo (Bankers) will return to the CGT, but through other leaders

The unionists wanted to hold the CGT congress before the elections to detach from the effects of the ballot boxes. Some feared that, in a triumphal scenario, Cristina Kirchner wanted surround places in the cegetista structure, especially after the frustrated attempt of K unionism to exalt in the conduction of the labor union to Vanesa Siley, the deputy close to Máximo Kirchner and leader of a parallel judicial union.

Starting today, the new CGT will be led by three leaders who they look suspiciously at Kirchnerism. Daer, from the “Los Gordos” sector, one of the leaders closer to Alberto Fernández; Pablo Moyano, who entered In crisis with the Frente de Todos, like her father, after Cristina Kirchner sidelined the Moyanismo of the candidate lists, and Carlos Acuña, a barrionuevista enrolled in the anti-Kirchnerist Peronism.

Alberto Fernández, with the CGT and social movements that announced that they will march on November 17

This morning, at 7.30, before the start of the congress, the main union leaders met to the latest negotiations. Until last night, in addition to the triumvirate and the Secretary of Industry for Caló, progress was made in the following power sharing for the most important positions: Deputy Secretary, Andres Rodriguez (UPCN); Union, Mario Manrique placeholder image (SMATA); International relations, Gerardo Martinez (UOCRA); Social action, Jose Luis Lingeri (Sanitary Works); Inside, Rodolfo Daer (Feeding); Press, Jorge Sola (Sure); Proceedings, Carlos Frigerio (Brewers); Job, Juan Carlos Schmid (Dredging and Beaconing); Education, Sergio romero (UDA); Living place, Sergio Sasia (Railway Union); Energy, William Moser (Light and force); Training, Argentine Geneiro (gastronomic); Environment, Roberto Fernandez (UTA), and Culture, Victor Santa Maria (building managers).

Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner: which side will the new CGT take?

And where will the women be in the CGT that will be elected today? Before the ordinary congress to elect the new authorities, the labor union will hold an extraordinary congress to debate the approval of a statutory reform that increase from 25 to 43 the positions of the Board of Directors and will approve the application of the Female Quota Law so that 30% of the positions of the structure remain in the hands of women.

Beyond the fact that the congress that will address the advancement of women in the CGT will have a forceful most masculine417 congressmen women and 1,524 men), the higher female participation will be applied through a tangled system: in the 43 secretariats (with the exception of the General Secretariat, the Deputy Secretariat and the Finance Secretariat), each union will elect a man and a woman who will alternate in office and will enable, in total, there is a 30% women’s participation in the workers’ central.

Antonio Caló would occupy the Secretary of Industry of the CGT

The coming labor union will also face the challenge of function with a Board of Directors that will double the charges. If the current CGT was managed by a small table of six or seven leaders and almost never brought together a 25-member leadership, it is hard to imagine what will happen with a elephantian structure.

